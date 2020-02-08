RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

DC Mayor: "We can't wait to welcome back the Washington Redskins."

Chris Russell

At a "Qatar Day of Sport" event involving the Redskins  in Washington on Friday - the mayor of Washington D.C. apparently was preaching "not so fast, my friend!" 

With much of the reporting and rumors having the Redskins building a new stadium in Maryland at the current site of FedExField, Mayor Muriel Bowser had a message via Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. 

The problem: There's no real context. 

Bowser and the Redskins have had a cordial relationship and she has shown a desire to bring the Redskins back "home" before but the progress seemed to stall on that front over the last year or so. 

Is she saying that the RFK Stadium site is still very much a possibility? Is she giving false hope? Is she helping Dan Snyder out by giving him some public leverage for his fight against Maryland lawmakers?

It's expected that the most likely scenario for a new stadium is at the current foot print in Landover, MD but until a shovel is in the dirt - nothing is official. 

The old RFK Stadium is expected to be demolished in phases over 2021. 

It could be just a throw away line but I don't believe it is. There was a reason she did it and it didn't fall on deaf ears. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Redskins Top Need?

How much of the band is Ron Rivera getting back together in Washington? He's already hired most of his coaching staff and they are pursuing Greg Olsen. What about a young veteran corner?

Chris Russell

Four Options for Trent & Redskins

For the last couple of posts, I've focused on the most realistic options for how the Trent Williams feud with the Redskins will end. We're back with more!

Chris Russell

by

Terraymines

Redrafting 2019 for the Redskins

It's always a fun exercise that is essentially the reverse of a mock draft. It's a redraft and as a Redskins fan - you might not like what you see by reading this!

Chris Russell

by

Berttalk

If the Redskins Need an Edge...

The Redskins are projected to lock in on Chase Young. What if they sign an edge rusher in free agency and then use the No. 2 pick on a corner or in a trade?

Chris Russell

by

ChrisRussell

Former Redskins DC Haslett to Titans

Jim Haslett is back. This time - he actually has a chance to win a Super Bowl. He's off to Music City!

Chris Russell

Trent Williams Firmly in the Plans?

Plans are often good. Sometimes they work out exactly and often they crumble. The Trent Williams vs. Redskins saga keeps taking interesting turns.

Chris Russell

Mock Draft Mania - Todd Mcshay 2.0

Todd McShay knows college football. He knows the NFL. He knows people in both. Everything he says must be taken seriously, even if he's saying nothing controversial.

Chris Russell

We know about KD - Did you know about KP?

Apparently Kevin Durant is not the only NBA superstar that is a Redskins fan! Check out a new unlikely addition to Redskins Nation!

Chris Russell

The Washington Redskins aren't last here either! Time to celebrate!

Chris Russell

Hey! At Least The Redskins Weren't Last!

The Redskins are used to being at the bottom but at least they have some buffer room as they look to re-tool.

Chris Russell