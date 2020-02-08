DC Mayor: "We can't wait to welcome back the Washington Redskins."

At a "Qatar Day of Sport" event involving the Redskins in Washington on Friday - the mayor of Washington D.C. apparently was preaching "not so fast, my friend!"

With much of the reporting and rumors having the Redskins building a new stadium in Maryland at the current site of FedExField, Mayor Muriel Bowser had a message via Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The problem: There's no real context.

Bowser and the Redskins have had a cordial relationship and she has shown a desire to bring the Redskins back "home" before but the progress seemed to stall on that front over the last year or so.

Is she saying that the RFK Stadium site is still very much a possibility? Is she giving false hope? Is she helping Dan Snyder out by giving him some public leverage for his fight against Maryland lawmakers?

It's expected that the most likely scenario for a new stadium is at the current foot print in Landover, MD but until a shovel is in the dirt - nothing is official.

The old RFK Stadium is expected to be demolished in phases over 2021.

It could be just a throw away line but I don't believe it is. There was a reason she did it and it didn't fall on deaf ears.

