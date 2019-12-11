Redskins Maven
DeAngelo Hall Doubles Down!

Chris Russell

DeAngelo Hall apparently wants to be a huge part of the Washington Redskins moving forward and the writing has been on the wall for a long time.

On his "Hail to the Podcast" with Erin Hawksworth Tuesday night, Hall correctly and strongly questioned the Redskins coaching staff for leaving Dwayne Haskins in the game during Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers. 

He also talked about his desire to be part of the Redskins organization again in a front office role.

Hall was interviewed for and ultimately did not get the Redskins defensive backs coaching position last off-season as veteran coach Ray Horton was hired. 

During Hall's playing career, current President and General Manager Bruce Allen would often refer to Hall as his "assistant GM" and Hall was always a beyond thoughtful and influential voice in the building and locker room. 

J.P. Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reached out to Hall on Wednesday morning and Hall doubled down on the future. 

Hall is smart and savvy enough. Is he ready to be a major decision maker in the NFL starting in January? 

I don't know, but I didn't think that John Lynch was either and that has worked out great for the San Francisco 49ers. If only Hall had someone like Kyle Shanahan by his side. Oh wait, that could have happened at one point. 

It's a risk for sure but in my opinion, the Redskins can't do any worse than the last ten years. 

If I had my choice: Eric Schaffer would be the President of the Redskins. Kyle Smith would be the General Manager and Hall along with Chris Cooley could take on elevated personnel and culture roles. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

