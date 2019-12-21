DeAngelo is Savvy - Could he be Right?

DeAngelo Hall was at practice Thursday at Redskins Park. He wants in on the football operations for the Redskins and hasn't hid from that.

He has talked openly about his desires and thoughts on a variety of topics with Erin Hawksworth on their "Hail to the Pod" episodes.

Hall told Hawksworth on Friday after some initial thoughts on practice that he had a meeting with Allen.

Hall said he reached out to Bruce to come out to practice and talk about the state of the team.

"I left that meeting, I left that practice, not feeling like Bruce was in jeopardy to lose his job," Hall said.

"Has Bruce done the best job" Maybe not. His record says he probably has not," Hall told Hawksworth.

The pair then went into the Todd McShay and Joe Theismann back and forth.

McShay took a machete to the Redskins organization on the Dan Patrick show this week as we wrote about here. McShay, in part, said "I'd rather coach 31 other teams, let's put it that way,"

"Todd McShay ain't spend a damn day in the Washington Redskins building. He does not know anything about the inner workings, to have that kind of a stance," Hall told Hawksworth.

"What does he know about what's going on in Washington?"

Hall went on to say to Hawksworth that the Redskins could benefit from another football person - "Do I think they need a general manager? Yes I do! Do I think they need an assistant general manager? Yes I do."

"This is the turning point right now because you have a ton of young talent."

He saluted Kyle Smith and Alex Santos as well. Hall said that he and Allen discussed a number of things and that he considers Allen a friend.

"If I get the opportunity to learn with him, I'll be ecstatic." Hall also mentioned that he would understand and be OK if Allen was not here, which is what many, if not all fans want.

Hall dismissed the notion that Allen was a dead man walking "It wasn't one of 'oh my goodness, biting my finger nails'.....He might be a great poker player, I don't know."

Hall is receiving some criticism on social media, which isn't fair. He has a right to have an opinion and a different perspective on Allen than many of us do.

He knows Allen much, much better. He's also one of the smartest and most savvy people that I know.

He didn't say Allen is absolutely staying. He didn't say Allen has done a good job. Also, Hall did not say that Allen should be kept in a position of power.

He admitted that the Redskins need more football people and a general manager or perhaps an assistant.



"I think Bruce has a smart football mind," Hall said in-part. Then he added this nugget.

"I think Doug Williams should probably be the general manager right now!" Hall continued his thoughts while also mentioning he didn't exactly know what Williams title was as of now.

For weeks, I have been convinced that Allen is not going to be with the Redskins in a meaningful way moving forward, but of course, he could still be with the organization in a different capacity.

One source that SI/Redskins Maven spoke to recently, predicted that Allen would be back after saying for weeks that the feeling was Allen would be out.

However, as sources always remind me, "only Dan (Snyder) really knows."

Allen could very much be bending the ear of Snyder behind the scenes convincing him that the football operation is close and that they have all of this young talent to build on.

That would be the fear that 99+% of Redskins nation but it could be a reality.

Something it seems that Hall would be more than fine with and likely a part of.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.