Destinee is Destined to Kick Cancer's Butt

Hello Redskins Fans:

This week’s update regarding our dear friend and fellow Redskins fan, Destinee Loggins from St Jude’s in Memphis TN.

Monday February 17

Destinee had a good day today, she started 3 new chemos today, so far she has done well with them. She goes back tomorrow for more chemo.

She started school today at St. Jude, it was great she really likes it.

We want to thank you all for your continued prayers and support, we love you all and God Bless.

Tuesday February 18

Someone got her hair cut today!! It was falling out so she decided she wanted it cut.

Family photo - Destinee's Mom

Wednesday February 19

Today has been a very long and tiring day.

Destinee has appointments all day at the hospital ending with chemo.

It completely exhausted her and she has been asleep since we got back.

She has more appointments tomorrow but hopefully it won’t be a long day like today.

Thank you all for the prayers and continued support.

Please keep the prayers coming.

We love you all and God Bless!

Thursday February 20

Destinee has had a good day.

She had appointments today but they were very quick and she isn’t tired like she was last night.

I know this update is short and to the point but we have some episodes of Nailed it to watch!

Thank you all for your continued prayers and support we love you all goodnight and God bless.

