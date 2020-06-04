Do Statements Matter if Actions Don't Follow?

The Washington Redskins have not made an official team statement condemning the police brutality and killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

They aren't alone, but every hour that goes by, the crowd thins more and more.

For a team with a controversial name that is considered racist by many, this is perplexing.

The team took part in Blackout Tuesday on social media, but not with an official statement.

The question is this: Does it matter that they haven't crafted a set of words that may or may not have true meaning and significance behind them?

I believe in action. The platform that an NFL team or any professional sports team possesses is enormous and far greater than any press release.

What they do is so much more important than what they say.

Many have criticized the Redskins over the long haul for having an offensive nickname. That debate may never be resolved and everyone has their viewpoint.

Now we can take a look at some recent actions that the Redskins have taken since making a major philosophical and leadership change at the top of their organization.

*The Redskins were the only NFL organization to hire a head coach of color this year in Ron Rivera.

*Washington hired Jennifer King, the first full-time African American female coach.

“Jennifer is a bright young coach and will be a great addition to our staff,” said Head Coach Ron Rivera via a statement announcing her hiring. “Her familiarity with my expectations as a coach and my firsthand knowledge of her work ethic and preparation were big factors in bringing her to the Redskins.”

Interestingly, the Redskins did not note in the press release any distinction of King's hiring.

*The Redskins did not hire a black coordinator under Rivera, but Randy Jordan was retained, one of only two coaches to be held over from the previous regime.

Jordan coaches the running backs and could one day be considered for an offensive coordinator position.

By my count, Rivera added six non-white assistant coaches to the organization.

*The Redskins organization handled the Doug Williams situation as delicately as possible, switching him from a front-office role that everyone knew was not what it was publicly billed as to a player development role.

These offseason moves alone can't erase history or fix everyone's perception. What is required is a commitment to continued action.

Which brings us back to this: How can the Redskins help the enormous problem we have in America that continues to boil over?

The easy answer is to sign Colin Kaepernick.

I also believe that would likely be the wrong thing to do if it would be more of a token effort than a real legitimate opportunity.

What they can do is provide immense financial support, other educational resources and assistance to every police department in the DMV region and in Richmond, specifically for one purpose - to train, educate and constantly work with police officers through trained professionals that specialize in recognizing problems before they happen.

Essentially, someone who supports and monitors police officers on the beat to make sure they’re doing their jobs correctly, but also not building and harboring resentment towards the communities and individuals they are sworn to protect.

I've been thinking about how to help fix the problem in a legitimate fashion with more than words. We cannot be reactive anymore. We must be proactive with our police officers.

Words do not mean a thing if purposeful action that can help the situation is not a part of the plan.

Here's hoping the Redskins and every other professional sports team that has the power, platform and resources does the right thing. We need it more than ever.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.