Does Ryan Know Something We Don't?

Chris Russell

Rob Ryan addressed a number of different topics in a couple of quick minutes with Colin Cowherd on FS1 and FOX Sports Radio Wednesday. 

Besides what he said about Dwayne Haskins and the linebackers on the team - one interesting item popped up that caught my attention. 

"Kyle Smith will be in his first chance to be the GM," Ryan continued with his answer on the Redskins. 

However, the part that Ryan said first was what jumped out to me the most. 

Does he know something the media and Redskins fans don't know for sure? Or is he just mixing things up in coach-ese?

Here's what I mean: When he says "Kyle Smith will be in his first chance to be the GM" - was he just assuming that will be Smith's role moving forward because he was officially promoted to Vice President of Player Personnel by Ron Rivera and the Redskins earlier this offseason?

Or was he saying that - because he knows that Kyle Smith will be the top football man besides Rivera, moving forward? 

There have been many reports that have been circulated about the Redskins after the draft, adding a GM. I've been told that many, if not all are erroneous and that Smith is essentially the de facto GM now and will remain in that role post draft. 

We've mentioned this several times calling him the "unofficial GM" or the "de facto GM." in this space.

Perhaps nobody was paying attention but I wouldn't expect Marty Hurney to be brought in from the Panthers or Rick Smith to be hired, as he was originally thought to be. 

This appears to be a two-man band at the top of the Redskins organizational flow chart with many good soldiers below and helping out. 

Ryan may not have meant it the way he said it or he may know something that the rest of the world doesn't, but if I had a thousand bucks to wager, I'd bet that Ryan knew exactly what he was talking about. 

You heard it here first.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

