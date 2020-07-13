RedskinsReport
Donnie Warren Reportedly Coming Home

Chris Russell

In addition to officially announcing that the franchise will have a new name and logo, the Washington NFL franchise will apparently have a new pro scout as well to help replace the fired Alex Santos and Richard Mann II. 

It's a more than familiar name. 

Donnie Warren was mentioned yesterday in The Athletic's report and now apparently that is reality. 

The organization is completely stretched thin so hopefully Warren will be able to make up for some of the gaps. 

