Doug Williams Exclusive Interview

Chris Russell

The legendary Doug Williams has accomplished more than most men have and ever will. 

Some 32 years after becoming the first black quarterback to play in and win a Super Bowl, Williams is still throwing haymakers and winning in life. 

32 Years ago - Doug Williams, Timmy Smith & the Redskins Made History!

Sunday January 31, 1988 was a great day in Redskins history and for the NFL. An epic win, a monumental moment and a crowning achievement.

On Friday evening, he joined Chris Russell of RedskinsReport.com (SI.com) about his new movie deal, the Black Lives Matter movement & the killing of George Floyd,  Colin Kaepernick, Dwayne Haskins and his new role with the Washington Redskins as Senior Vice President of Player Development. 

(Publisher's Note - The mic audio for Chris Russell was distorted for the first few minutes but was fixed. Thank you.)

You can read more about Williams' movie deal and some additional coverage right here. 

What did you think of Doug Williams thoughts on Colin Kaepernick, Black Lives Matter & how the Redskins handled the situation? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

