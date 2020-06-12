Doug Williams Exclusive Interview

The legendary Doug Williams has accomplished more than most men have and ever will.

Some 32 years after becoming the first black quarterback to play in and win a Super Bowl, Williams is still throwing haymakers and winning in life.

32 Years ago - Doug Williams, Timmy Smith & the Redskins Made History! Sunday January 31, 1988 was a great day in Redskins history and for the NFL. An epic win, a monumental moment and a crowning achievement.

On Friday evening, he joined Chris Russell of RedskinsReport.com (SI.com) about his new movie deal, the Black Lives Matter movement & the killing of George Floyd, Colin Kaepernick, Dwayne Haskins and his new role with the Washington Redskins as Senior Vice President of Player Development.

(Publisher's Note - The mic audio for Chris Russell was distorted for the first few minutes but was fixed. Thank you.)

