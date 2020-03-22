Dunbar Done in D.C.

Quinton Dunbar wants to leave the Redskins. Seems he doesn’t know the new crew. That nobody loves him. That he should be paid more.

Well, coach Ron Rivera is right when saying there’s the door – don’t let it hit you on the way out.

This is such a bad look. Maybe worse than Trent Williams’ similar take. Williams is at least an elite player. I disagree over his tactics and motives for a new deal, but he’s a baller when it counts. Dunbar doesn’t have such game cred banked.

Dunbar seems to have forgotten a few key things. Like he was on his way to no career as a receiver when the Redskins made the rare move of changing positions and waiting while he learned cornerback. This in a league that doesn’t let green bananas ripen.

Dunbar developed into a decent corner with big games, but he’s not a Pro Bowler. He’s a good player on a bad team, but an average player on a good team.

Injuries have mounted. Having never played 16 games in his five-year career, Dunbar missed five last year and nine in 2018. Yet, the checks still came every Monday. Maybe not the mega-checks Dunbar wanted, but they still cashed.

Rather than playing all out in his final season under contract with the desire to get paid in 2021, Dunbar has instead looked like the petulant player who doesn’t appreciate his luck in life. Sorry, this is the wrong time for that. Millions of Americans are suddenly unemployed as we face a deadly pandemic. Frankly, we’ll be lucky to escape a depression. Whenever emerging from lockdown, we’ll discover so many of our favorite places remain closed and former employees scrapping for low-paid work elsewhere. Yet, we’re supposed to rally behind a player who will make $4.42 million this fall. Most millennials will be lucky to earn half that over their lifetime, much less four months.

Rivera has reportedly given Dunbar permission to seek a trade. It’s the right move. The Redskins were 3-13 with Dunbar, they can be just as bad without him. Poison in the locker room can kill a team and Rivera is trying to jump start a franchise that frankly hit rock bottom last season when also factoring no Redskins fans in the stands.

Fat, drunk and stupid is no way to go through life. Neither is greedy, self-absorbed and clueless. America will emerge from this life-changing crisis with a whole lot less empathy for narcissistic players. Life will be about teamwork as we rebuild globally and there’s no room for some player crying over not being appreciated.

There’s the door – may it lead you to happiness somewhere else.

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free and register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Rick Snider is an award-winning sports writer who has covered Washington sports since 1978. He first wrote about the Redskins in 1983 before becoming a beat writer in 1993. Snider currently writes for several national and international publications and is a Washington tour guide. Follow Rick on Twitter at @Snide_Remarks.