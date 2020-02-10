Dunbar to Skip OTA's?

The NFL offseason calendar allows for the type of problems that Ron Rivera, Jack Del Rio and the Washington Redskins are about to incur.

Quinton Dunbar, the Redskins best cornerback, doesn't want to show up for work because he wants to protect his financial future AND because the NFL-NFLPA collective bargaining agreement allows him to create a mess.

That's right.

The workouts are non-mandatory. For some reason. They should be mandatory or they shouldn't happen.

Dunbar is in the final year of a three-year deal that pays him a $3.25 million dollar non-guaranteed base salary and counts for $4.42 million.

The base salary would become guaranteed if he's on the week one Redskins roster but Dunbar doesn't want to get hurt unnecessarily as Foster did and he wants to leverage his great 2019 season against the Redskins or more money and a new contract.

The Redskins should obviously prioritize a contract extension for Dunbar this offseason. He would presumably show up for work with his new defense and coaching staff and you would eliminate an unnecessary distraction.

This is different than when DeSean Jackson used to skip non-mandatory days. That was for his lifestyle. This is essentially the type of stance that Trent Williams took and is taking, without a cancer scare.

We must also remember that Dunbar did not have a good history with the now disposed of head athletic trainer, Larry Hess, and doesn't know the new medical team just yet.

This should not be a surprise in any way. Dunbar has a history of nagging injuries, he doesn't know and trust the medical staff yet and more importantly - the league and players association puts the team in a no-win situation and makes the player ultimately look selfish.

I completely understand Dunbar's view here but it's only because of a bad system.

