RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Dunbar to Skip OTA's?

Chris Russell

The NFL offseason calendar allows for the type of problems that Ron Rivera, Jack Del Rio and the Washington Redskins are about to incur. 

Quinton Dunbar, the Redskins best cornerback, doesn't want to show up for work because he wants to protect his financial future AND because the NFL-NFLPA collective bargaining agreement allows him to create a mess.

That's right. 

The workouts are non-mandatory. For some reason. They should be mandatory or they shouldn't happen. 

Dunbar is in the final year of a three-year deal that pays him a $3.25 million dollar non-guaranteed base salary and counts for $4.42 million. 

The base salary would become guaranteed if he's on the week one Redskins roster but Dunbar doesn't want to get hurt unnecessarily as Foster did and he wants to leverage his great 2019 season against the Redskins or more money and a new contract. 

The Redskins should obviously prioritize a contract extension for Dunbar this offseason. He would presumably show up for work with his new defense and coaching staff and you would eliminate an unnecessary distraction. 

This is different than when DeSean Jackson used to skip non-mandatory days. That was for his lifestyle. This is essentially the type of stance that Trent Williams took and is taking, without a cancer scare.

We must also remember that Dunbar did not have a good history with the now disposed of head athletic trainer, Larry Hess, and doesn't know the new medical team just yet. 

This should not be a surprise in any way. Dunbar has a history of nagging injuries, he doesn't know and trust the medical staff yet and more importantly - the league and players association puts the team in a no-win situation and makes the player ultimately look selfish.

I completely understand Dunbar's view here but it's only because of a bad system. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Redskins Need AP

The Redskins have a contract option on Adrian Peterson to pick up. It shouldn't be an option. It should be a slam dunk.

Chris Russell

by

IceMule

This would be sooooooo Cowboys right?

Chris Russell

by

IceMule

The Redskins have made it official with Jennifer King and she will serve as a full-year coaching intern on the offense, and assist Randy Jordan with the running backs. Our original story on this…

Chris Russell

"If you wanted to look up a perfect method to ruin a young quarterback, you couldn't do it any better than they've (Redskins) done it." - ESPN's Mike Greenberg on Redskins treatment of Dwayne Haskins.…

Chris Russell

Dan Snyder's new stadium adventure! Via Google & Locked on Redskins

Chris Russell

Quinton Dunbar set to skip Redskins OTA's? Via Google and Locked on Redskins

Chris Russell

Redskins Set to Make History?

The Redskins have made plenty of bad NFL history and are always on the front burner for criticism. Now, they are reportedly about to make a move that is a first.

Chris Russell

by

14-REALITY

Manning: Scherff is a Cornerstone

Brandon Scherff is good. Very good at times. He's also a free agent and the Redskins have a tough decision to make on a long-term deal but...

Chris Russell

by

ChrisRussell

The New XFL Merges the WWE with the NFL—But Not in the Way You Think

It's the XFL vs. the world and in eight cities including Washington D.C. - you have a chance to see all the buzz in person.

Chris Russell

Doug Doubles Down?

There's been much speculation about what the Redskins are saying and not saying when it comes to Dwayne Haskins status. Now we have more.

Chris Russell

by

IceMule