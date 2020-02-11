RedskinsReport
Dunbar's Demand = Bad Timing

Chris Russell

Quinton Dunbar caused quite a seismic shift in how he's perceived by Washington Redskins fans on Monday. 

Fans are one thing. A new coaching staff is another. 

Threatening to skip OTA's and the silly non-mandatory portion of the NFL offseason is a story. It's not a crisis. 

Asking or demanding a trade or release is no bueno. 

In less than a 24 hour period, Dunbar went from an amazing success story that Redskins fans could have some pride in to essentially a villian. 

A couple of problems with Dunbar's power play besides the bad timing element and a rush to judgement on his end. 

He only played 11 games in 2019 and missed half of 2018. He's going to blame it on the now fired Larry Hess. Some of it probably is. Some of it is not. 

A dive into some of the analytics on Dunbar via ProFootballFocus.com (PFF) looks like this:

*Dunbar had four interceptions on 347 coverage snaps and 52 targets. He allowed 29 receptions for 344 yards and two touchdowns per PFF Premium. 

*Among corners with at least 325 coverage snaps, he had the fifth best NFL passer rating allowed at 56.9. The only corners that were better were J.C. Jackson of New England, Tre'Davious White of Buffalo, Richard Sherman of San Francisco and Stephon Gilmore of the Patriots. 

*There were only eight corners with at least 325 coverage snaps that allowed fewer receiving yards than Dunbar's 344. Byron Jones, a Cowboys free agent is among that group at 331. 

*He had 6.7 coverage snaps per target and 12.0 coverage snaps per reception. That's just a hair behind Tre'Davious White at 12.1. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine.

