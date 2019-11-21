Early Thanksgiving Leftovers!

It's almost that most wonderful time of the year. Thanksgiving.

The most awesome holiday on the calendar. Why? Food, family and football and you don't have to buy any gifts or wrap anything!

And leftovers! Who doesn't like a good turkey sandy late Thursday night? Or more stuffing on Friday afternoon?

The best part of this year's Thanksgiving: The Redskins don't play and can't ruin the festivities.

Sorry, that's the truth. Three years in a row is enough.

So with that in mind - let's get to some pre-Thanksgiving leftovers that I have in my files (and clogging up my lap top browser).

1. Congrats to the legendary Joe Gibbs and former Redskins defensive lineman Renaldo Wynn, along with everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing for another NASCAR championship on Sunday.

Kyle Busch won Sunday's race near Miami for Gibbs, which put a stamp on a grueling and emotional season. Finishing 1-2-3 at Daytona to kickoff the year was great but finishing it with the organization's fifth NASCAR championship after winning 19 races in 2019.

Coach Joe just knows how to win. Period.

Gibbs won three Super Bowls with the Redskins and led them to a 50% playoff clip from 2004-2007 in his second tenure. 2 playoff trips in four years with this franchise over the last 25 + years qualifies as a modern day miracle.

Any chance the legend wants to come back for a third time? PLEASE!

I think I know a President and General Manager position that should be opening right around January 1st!

2. Four!!!

The Redskins would have to have a (3-3) record down the stretch to get to four wins but apparently, golf is often on the mind of owner Dan Snyder when he's at Redskins Park.

Per my colleague at 106.7 The FAN, Grant Paulsen, Snyder regularly insisted on the "Grand Emperor" Bruce Allen playing golf with him in his office.

Perhaps I've just blocked it out among all of the other circus type festivities that have happened here over the last ten years, but I didn't recall hearing about this story at first, so I'm passing it along because I couldn't stop laughing when I read it.

I did check with one of my Redskins sources and indeed, this does actually happen and started a few years ago.

For a team that specializes in ping-pong in the locker room, should this be of any real surprise?

If you guys only knew what I've seen and heard about what goes on in that building over the last decade. Whew!

3. The Redskins have a lot of money tied up that doesn't help the football team.

Per former Dolphins and Jets executive, Mike Tannenbaum, now an analyst with ESPN - the Jets have the most amount of salary cap money tied up in players on injured reserve but the Redskins have a good amount too.

Tannenbaum lists the Redskins towards the bottom but that's with nine players only.

It looks like these are the same numbers OvertheCap.com has provided.

However, when you throw in Alex Smith's $20.4 million cap number on the physically unable to perform list, the Redskins would rank as fourth overall.

That of course is not including the entire debacle with Trent Williams because the Redskins actually gained back over $13 million in salary cap relief by Williams not reporting and then putting him on the NFI list two weeks ago.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel and can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area. Plus, world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.