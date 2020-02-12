Encouraging News on Dunbar's Demand

Just when you thought the Redskins were going to be put into a toxic tug-of-war with their best player in the secondary, maybe, just maybe, we should slow down.

Quinton Dunbar did not want to go to voluntary offseason workouts on Monday morning.

By Monday night - the story had changed and become much more dire.

That night and since - the reaction has been mostly harsh.

No matter who you sided with originally (I went with common sense), you had to hope for cooler heads to prevail.

Perhaps that's where we are now?

Assuming Dunbar does meet with Ron Rivera on Thursday as Al Galdi relayed via Doc Walker, this is clearly a good step and a natural order.

This is what I didn't understand about Dunbar's frustration.

I'm sure Dunbar was on their radar given the tremendous need at his position already on the roster, but Trent Williams had to wait until Tuesday to hear from Rivera and clearly, since the various reports have come out, some of the bad feelings that Dunbar had have thawed.

This is the way it should have been done, but privately.

Now - maybe both sides could make a deal to stay together. If Bruce Allen was still running things - I would give it no chance. With real human being adults in charge - all you can do is hope.

