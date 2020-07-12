ESPN Source: "Sooner than Later" for a New Name - Warriors?

If multiple reports are true, the Washington NFL franchise has settled on a new name and it could be announced in the next 48 hours.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo! was first to report an advanced timeline.

John Keim of ESPN had a different description but essentially the same message on Saturday night and dropped this bit of information that I haven't seen before now.

Keim mentioned the name "Warriors" as a one-time choice for a potential Arena Football League team that Dan Snyder wanted to bring to the area. Warriors has been a favorite all along and Snyder once trademarked the term.

It's highly doubtful that Keim just threw that information in without having some sort of insight as to the new name.

If it is indeed Warriors, it's hard to argue with how it sounds and what it could look like. This is probably why the process has been accelerated.

The Golden State Warriors are one of the most popular NBA teams and brands because of their recent epic success.

The name is obviously not unique in any way but clearly is eligible for selection in the NFL and fans/media love word alliteration.

The problem? Remember when Marquette University changed their name in 1994 from the Marquette Warriors to the Marquette Golden Eagles, because "the Warriors nickname that was considered offensive to American Indians."

When the decision was made, the Gadsden Times reported on May 4, 1994 that the school "used a "Willie Wampum" cartoon caricature of an Indian warrior before that mascot was dropped as offensive."

They described a school logo leading up to the change as a "silhouette drawing of an Indian warrior."

Gabrielle Grant, who at that time was the President of the American Indian Student Association told the paper that non-Indian students not finding the name offensive were out of touch.

"I'd say that the could never know because they're not American Indian."

Grant said at the time that she had not bought Warriors apparel in her four years at Marquette.

Hmmmm...

According to the dictionary - the term Warrior is defined a:

1. a soldier, especially in the past

2. someone involved in a fight or argument

The word warrior comes from the Old North French word ‘werreier’ meaning ‘a soldier’. It first appeared in English in the 14th century.

OK, so here's the deal.

Many are going to say the term is completely fine and doesn't affect the NBA team with the name but why did Marquette move on from it?

Should the organization be risking offending any group of people considering their past?

Is it possible that the NFL and Dan Snyder are forgetting about this moniker issue because it was 25 or so years ago?

Are they just willing to overlook it?

They shouldn't -- because you know it's going to be brought up by reporters (as I am doing now) and it could be controversial at some point.

You could be forced to change the name again.

