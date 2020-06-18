Fauci Says Football Might Not Happen

Football might not be played this year?

It seems far-fetched in most minds because of the money involved and the sheer power of the NFL, but one reason I have been so hesitant to just declare everything will be fine this year with the Redskins and the NFL is because of logistics and safety concerns in a sport that is not exactly built for distancing and safety protocols.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN "Unless players are essentially in a bubble -- insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day -- it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall."

Football may not happen at all this year, Fauci warns Should there be any football played this season amid the coronavirus pandemic? The nation's leading infectious disease doctor's not so sure.

"If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen."

Fauci's alarm is certainly understandable. He said something similar about Major League Baseball and why they should wrap up their season in September.

My concern always has been this: How do 90 football players during training camp and then somewhere around 63-65 players during the season (active and practice squad) co-exist in this bubble around each other?

Sure, the Redskins and every other NFL team that travels are staying home for camp but Redskins Park is not built for that amount of humanity with proper safety protocols.

It just isn't.

Unless they are planning on having a portable locker room or set-up on the turf field that usually serves no purpose, I just can't see it.

Even then, I don't know. Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh was 1000% percent correct in all of his concerns recently and it's what I've been trying to convey in any forum that I have.

“I’ve seen all the memos on that, and to be quite honest with you, it’s impossible what they’re asking us to do. Humanly impossible," Harbaugh told 105.7 The FAN in Baltimore recently.

Harbaugh talked about a football huddle with sweating, hard breathing men. Somehow, I didn't even think about this element. I was more thinking about the locker room, showering and rehab procedures and protocol.

This is part of the reason why non-rehabbing players haven't been allowed back in because teams are dealing with proper spacing precautions.

Dr. Fauci seems more concerned about September/October and the return of the flu, which is totally legitimate.

I am more concerned just about training camp. Redskins Park, specifically, is not built for 90 players even without safety protocols, never mind with.

From a media perspective, it's unlikely that we will be allowed to cover the team fully in person and it might boil down to a pool reporter or two.

From a team and player perspective, if the NHL and NBA are doing their respective playoffs in a hub or centralized and controlled living situation - is it conceivable to think that the NFL is going to have 90 players, 15 or so coaches plus another 20-30 staff members flying around free at night?

32 teams make up the NFL. Good luck with all of this.

Roger Goodell and the NFL league office has never been considered by most fans and consumers of the product as brilliant and trust me, brilliant is beyond a stretch.

Dr. Fauci is right. The fall is a major concern but I'm just as concerned and alarmed for late July and August.

It's going to be a showww!

Is the NFL doomed from the start from a coronavirus logistics standpoint? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.