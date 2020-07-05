RedskinsReport
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Gaming

'FedExFred' & Dwight Schar Reportedly Trying to Sell Stake in 'Skins

Chris Russell

The hits just keep on coming for the 'Washington Whatevers' or the NFL team that currently calls themselves the Redskins but will be changing their name. 

After the most remarkable two weeks in franchise history, the organization is now facing a complete fracture in Dan Snyder's longtime ownership group. 

Fred Smith, Dwight Schar have been trying to sell their interest in the Washington franchise - ProFootballTalk

Thursday's statement from FedEx, the company founded by Washington minority partner Fred Smith, opposing the name of the team stunned many around the league. However, the public assault on a name that Washington owner Daniel Snyder had said would never change wasn't the result of an epiphany for Smith.

This news clears up why Fred Smith or 'FedExFred' as I'm calling him - absolutely ambushed the organization that he is a partner in. 

Part of the reason that Smith and Dwight Schar are having issues selling their stake in the team has to be because of the name debate, right? 

Who in their right mind would buy a piece of a product that is a lightning rod of controversy? Not to mention - an organization that is hemorrhaging fans and losing out on revenue because of the constant chaos and dysfunction. 

I have to wonder and it's really more than a wonder - did Smith and Schar's looming divorce from the organization start with the name or with Snyder's long refusal to fire Bruce Allen until finally giving in last December? 

On at least several occasions, I had heard from sources about the minority owners being frustrated with Snyder and completely agitated with Allen's lack of leadership over his 'decade of destruction.' 

Now it appears that group was led by Smith and Scharr, who despite finally getting their wish that Allen was removed - apparently want more. 

As the Redskins Disaster Cycle Turns should be a soap opera or something similar. It never ends. 

The chaos will always be there and it will never, ever go away. 

Ron Rivera is just finding that out and I'm very concerned about the toll it is taking on him. Kyle Smith already knows it well and that's one of the reasons why I strongly believe he'll be out of football jail soon. 

It appears that Smith and Schar found out the hard way. 

What do you think of 'FedExFred' and Schar trying to get out? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sources: Snyder Wants to Continue to Honor Native Americans But Keep Emblem and Colors

Dan Snyder Wants to Continue to Honor Native Americans by Keeping Emblem but dropping Redskins.

Chris Russell

by

GeoAllen

Redskins Legend Gary Clark Says the Redskins Name Should Stay

Gary Clark won two Super Bowls with the Washington Redskins and that name should stay based on what he told NBC Sports Washington.

Chris Russell

by

JBinNC

New Traditions Created by Us Will Follow the Name Change

Changes lead to new traditions and when it comes to the Washington NFL franchise, it's time to open our arms.

Alan Lepore

Five Possible New Names for Snyder & 'Skins

How about five possible options ranked for the new name of the Washington D.C.  based NFL franchise?

George Carmi

by

Deadskins $

WaPo: Rivera Wants to Change Name Soon

Ron Rivera appears to be all in on a Redskins name change and like others says he wants to see it sooner than later.

Chris Russell

Odds Shark: Odds on Redskins Future New Name

What will the current football team known as the "Redskins" be named when the organization changes it? The odds are in & they're mostly awful.

Chris Russell

Wall Street Journal: Redskins New Name before 2020 Season?

Per the Wall Street Journal and there are other reports indicating the same, the Redskins name could be changed in short time.

Chris Russell

by

Beer is Food

Washington Redskins Issue Statement on Name

After FedEx & Nike made significant decisions Thursday, the Washington Redskins have countered with their own move.

Chris Russell

by

Granny GG

PepsiCo Issues Statement on Redskins

PepsiCo has joined Nike and FedEx in making a statement or taking action against the Redskins team name.

Chris Russell

Redskins Report One-on-One - Liz Clarke Washington Post

Liz Clarke of the Washington Post joins us after her exclusive reporting on the door being slammed shut to the Redskins at RFK.

Chris Russell