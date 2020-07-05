'FedExFred' & Dwight Schar Reportedly Trying to Sell Stake in 'Skins

The hits just keep on coming for the 'Washington Whatevers' or the NFL team that currently calls themselves the Redskins but will be changing their name.

After the most remarkable two weeks in franchise history, the organization is now facing a complete fracture in Dan Snyder's longtime ownership group.

Fred Smith, Dwight Schar have been trying to sell their interest in the Washington franchise - ProFootballTalk Thursday's statement from FedEx, the company founded by Washington minority partner Fred Smith, opposing the name of the team stunned many around the league. However, the public assault on a name that Washington owner Daniel Snyder had said would never change wasn't the result of an epiphany for Smith.

This news clears up why Fred Smith or 'FedExFred' as I'm calling him - absolutely ambushed the organization that he is a partner in.

Part of the reason that Smith and Dwight Schar are having issues selling their stake in the team has to be because of the name debate, right?

Who in their right mind would buy a piece of a product that is a lightning rod of controversy? Not to mention - an organization that is hemorrhaging fans and losing out on revenue because of the constant chaos and dysfunction.

I have to wonder and it's really more than a wonder - did Smith and Schar's looming divorce from the organization start with the name or with Snyder's long refusal to fire Bruce Allen until finally giving in last December?

On at least several occasions, I had heard from sources about the minority owners being frustrated with Snyder and completely agitated with Allen's lack of leadership over his 'decade of destruction.'

Now it appears that group was led by Smith and Scharr, who despite finally getting their wish that Allen was removed - apparently want more.

As the Redskins Disaster Cycle Turns should be a soap opera or something similar. It never ends.

The chaos will always be there and it will never, ever go away.

Ron Rivera is just finding that out and I'm very concerned about the toll it is taking on him. Kyle Smith already knows it well and that's one of the reasons why I strongly believe he'll be out of football jail soon.

It appears that Smith and Schar found out the hard way.

What do you think of 'FedExFred' and Schar trying to get out? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.