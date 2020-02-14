Finally - J-No is No More

It's been long expected. It needed to happen last offseason but finally a year too late, Josh Norman is no longer with the Washington Redskins.

As Mike Garafolo of NFL Network further pointed out - more than anything - it was Norman's bloated salary for 2020 that prevented a second marriage with Ron Rivera from happening more than anything.

A couple of things here:

1. Even with Rivera and Norman's comfort with the system, Norman would have had to take a near complete 100% pay cut of his base salary to make it work with the Redskins. He wasn't willing to do that.

2. Norman should have been released last offseason but Dan Snyder and Bruce Allen prevented it, because he allegedly had a star factor.

3. Per Julie Donaldson of NBC Sports Washington, Norman said he did not ask for this.

4. To that - I say this: Whatever, dude. He hasn't wanted to be here for a long time and many knew that. The former coaching staff had no use for his "Hollywood" drama and personality.

5. Again, this has been building for a while. He was awful in 2019. He was not good in 2018. He was at his best for the Redskins in 2017. He was criminally overrated in 2016, his first year with the Skins.

Part of the reason it took so long for the lid to blow off this situation? Norman created relationships with the media by being open and honest. He was also available on and off the record. That helps control the public narrative.

6. Norman and Bashaud Breeland had some significant bad blood between them. Breeland was mad that Norman was signed and paid absurdly well for 1.5 very good seasons in Carolina.

Breeland, signed with the Panthers when he became a free agent after the 2017 season. From what I was told by a good source, Norman made several phone calls to people he knew in Charlotte and in the Panthers organization to bad mouth Breeland.

Breeland ultimately failed his physical and then won a Super Bowl in Kansas City.

7. Remember when 95+% of Redskins fans thought that Norman should run man coverage all over the field with Antonio Brown and Dez Bryant early in 2016, while killing defensive coordinator Joe Barry for playing Norman the ONLY way he could play him and be successful?

Yeah - remember that. I said it then and I'll say it again - the Redskins and specifically Bruce Allen thought it was a great idea to pay Norman as a No. 1 man corner. He never was good enough for that.

8. From the start - the FOX broadcast gig on gameday, the horses and ranch stories, Dancing with the Stars and everything that he did was about Josh Norman and not football. Period.

9. I hope Norman can prove what he said time and time again that he's still great and all that good stuff. I hope for his sake. I'll believe it when I see it.

Here's how little validity I gave to that in this space. I chose specifically not to covera it because it was complete nonsense. The only thing we covered on RedskinsReport.com was the only item that mattered.

