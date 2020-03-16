Flowers for $10 Million Per?

We had to know that Ereck Flowers was going to get at least double what he made last year. Did we know that it could be triple?

I certainly did not but here we are. Quite possibly.

In addition to what my pal Ben Standig wrote last week, we have another clue on the potential or realistic market for Flowers here via Mike Garafolo.

Hello!!!

Clearly the Redskins can afford the $15-ish million dollar franchise tag for Brandon Scherff that they placed on their Pro Bowl right guard Saturday and also bring back Flowers on a multi-year deal worth about (give or take) $10 million per year on average.

How? They lower the first year of the cap figure in Flowers deal as most teams do to say $4-5 million and balloon the payment for year two in Flowers contract as the cap goes up (again) and possibly Scherff comes off the books, if he doesn't sign long-term.

In essence, to keep Flowers and Scherff this year might cost the Redskins $19-21 million in cap space, if they choose to bring Flowers back on a multi-year deal.

With Scherff - they can keep him on a one-year contract. For Flowers they can't.

I would think Minnesota is going to be a potential destination. Also, the Las Vegas Raiders have free agent left guard Richie Incognito at 36 years old. I would assume Jay Gruden would give brother Jon Gruden a good recommendation.

As for Jay, unless the Jaguars get rid of Andrew Norwell - who they spent a boatload of money on two years ago, I don't see that. The Browns (with Bill Callahan) have a Pro Bowl guard in Joel Bitonio as well, so unless Flowers is flipping to right guard - I don't see good fits in either of those spots.

Either way, Flower$ appears to be getting paid.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.