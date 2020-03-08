Flowers to Bloom in DC?

Trent Williams has one foot out the door. Brandon Scherff looks like he has one foot inside and the other foot is suspended in mid-air.

Where does that leave Ereck Flowers?

Well - we don't exactly know but the indication is - he's very much in the Redskins plans.

If they can get a contract done with the veteran guard, who was very solid for Washington last year in his first year on the interior.

Flowers racked up six penalties at left guard last year but played in all 16 games under the tutelage of Bill Callahan and Phil Rauscher, both of whom have left the Redskins organization.

Callahan is in Cleveland and Rauscher wound up in Minnesota.

Of those two particular connections, I worry more about the Vikings' interest in Flowers because their offensive line has been shaky. The Browns have a Pro Bowl left guard in Joel Bitonio, so I don't see the fit there until Flowers is flipping sides.

He played 937 snaps and compiled a 69.0 overall pass blocking grade per ProFootballFocus.com (PFF) out of 100.0. His run blocking was a 61.0 grade.

The market for Flowers is unclear because he played only the one year at left guard and his career was thought to be life support at tackle.

How much do you pay? If I'm the Redskins, ideally no more than a three-year deal and perhaps $20 million overall value with about $12 million guaranteed and maybe $7 million fully guaranteed at signing?

Just a guess. I don't know if the Redskins can afford to break the bank to bring back Flowers but I would want to make sure that my interior is solidified.

