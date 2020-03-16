RedskinsReport
Flowers to the Fish, Hooper Jumps to Browns

Chris Russell

Ereck Flowers, a nice success story with the Redskins for his one year in Washington, is off to Miami for a return home. 

The former University of Miami star tackle is now a guard and after playing for the Giants as a top-ten pick, the Jaguars and the Redskins - Flowers is not only heading home but he's going there with a fat wallet. 

Earlier in the day, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network said Flowers was going to get about $10 million per year and he was dead on.

Wes Martin will join Brandon Scherff, assuming that Scherff stays as a franchise tag free agent as the starting guards for the Redskins. 

Josina Anderson of ESPN had some fresh reaction from Flowers on his thought process leaving Washington for South Beach. 

The Redskins have also reportedly lost out on top free agent target at tight end, Austin Hooper, who has a deal arranged with the Cleveland Browns. 

They still have some options however, despite swinging and missing on both Hooper and Greg Olsen so far. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

