Former Redskins Clinton Portis, Carlos Rogers in Hot Water

RickSnider

Former Redskins Clinton Portis and Carlos Rogers are among 10 people charged with health care fraud of nearly $4 million for medical devices never purchased that were typically used to treat women’s health issues and horses.

The Dept. of Justice (DOJ) announced two indictments on Thursday by an eastern Kentucky grand jury after the DOJ was alerted by Cigna Health Life Insurance over suspicious claims.

Portis and Rogers, along with fellow former Redskins Robert McCune and cornerback John Eubanks, were among those charged. Etric Pruitt, Veandris Brown, James Butler, Tamarick Vanover, Correll Buckhalter and Frederick Bennett were also indicted. Joe Horn and Reche Caldwell are also expected to be charged for conspiracy to commit health care fraud. A DOJ spokesman said no current NFL players are suspected to be involved.

The Dept. of Justice alleges players sought reimbursement for medical equipment totaling $3.9 million from June 2017 to Dec. 2018 that was never actually purchased. Some $3.4 million in claims averaging $40,000 to $50,000 each were paid for hyperbaric oxygen chambers, ultrasound machines for women and electromagnetic therapy devices for horses.

The DOJ claims players paid kickbacks to two ringleaders between $2,000 to $10,000 per claim. The DOJ did not name the ringleaders nor say which four people were arrested rather than turn themselves in to the FBI.

Portis was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and health care fraud, one count of wire fraud and one count of health care fraud. Rogers was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and health card fraud, two counts of wire fraud and two counts of health care fraud.

Portis filed for bankruptcy protection in 2015 with $5 million in debts after earning more than $43 million over 2004-10 from the Redskins and 2002-03 with the Denver Broncos. He claimed his financial advisors took more than $3 million from his account while urging bad investments like $1 million in an Alabama casino plus more in a Ponzi scheme.

Portis also admitted considering the murder of one of his financial advisors in a 2017 Sports Illustrated article, saying he was waiting in a car with a gun before talked out of it.

Portis earned two Pro Bowl honors in seven seasons with the Redskins while ranked among the team’s 80 greatest players. Portis is second to John Riggins in career rushing yards (6,824) and rushing touchdowns with (69.)

Rogers was a ninth overall pick by the Redskins in 2009. The cornerback spent six seasons with Washington before signing as a free agent with San Francisco (2011-13) and Oakland (2014.) He was a Pro Bowler in 2011.

Rick Snider is an award-winning sports writer who has covered Washington sports since 1978. He first wrote about the Redskins in 1983 before becoming a beat writer in 1993. Snider currently writes for several national and international publications and is a Washington tour guide. Follow Rick on Twitter at @Snide_Remarks.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
HailYeah
HailYeah

Rogers was 9th pick in 2005* draft 😃

Alshon to IR..for the Eagles who are tied for first place.

Nick Sundberg has been a Redskin since 2010. He walked into Redskins Park as an undrafted rookie long-snapper. He's one of the best, if not the best at his craft and he's a damn good guy. Today, he was honored for that.

DeAngelo Hall wants in. He wants to be the guy that helps usher the Washington Redskins franchise into the next era. Is he ready? We discuss!

The Redskins were eliminated from the playoffs last Sunday and officially clinched the worst season since 2014 while also losing double digit games for the fifth time in the Bruce Allen era. On a cold and blustery day, everyone got to be inside the only bubble they have left.

For those that are looking for some symmetry in how Dan Snyder's thought process might be with the…

I haven't put a lot of thought into this, honestly. Fans are so fickle that I can see why they've…

Hmmmm....Troy Aikman sounds like he wants to be a GM. He's also been critical of Jerry Jones and the…

Darnell Savage defends himself against a twitter claim by Derrius Guice that he's a dirty player....…

Kyle Smith, the Redskins Director of College Scouting, has coordinated a couple of very good college drafts for the Redskins since being promoted in 2017. He's young, bright and a future rock star in the NFL. Will the Redskins be able to keep him?

There's not much to play for this Sunday or over the next three weeks, with the exception of the continued development of Dwayne Haskins and rookie receivers like Steven Sims Jr. The Redskins quarterback is growing more comfortable with both.