Former Redskins Clinton Portis, Carlos Rogers in Hot Water

Former Redskins Clinton Portis and Carlos Rogers are among 10 people charged with health care fraud of nearly $4 million for medical devices never purchased that were typically used to treat women’s health issues and horses.

The Dept. of Justice (DOJ) announced two indictments on Thursday by an eastern Kentucky grand jury after the DOJ was alerted by Cigna Health Life Insurance over suspicious claims.

Portis and Rogers, along with fellow former Redskins Robert McCune and cornerback John Eubanks, were among those charged. Etric Pruitt, Veandris Brown, James Butler, Tamarick Vanover, Correll Buckhalter and Frederick Bennett were also indicted. Joe Horn and Reche Caldwell are also expected to be charged for conspiracy to commit health care fraud. A DOJ spokesman said no current NFL players are suspected to be involved.

The Dept. of Justice alleges players sought reimbursement for medical equipment totaling $3.9 million from June 2017 to Dec. 2018 that was never actually purchased. Some $3.4 million in claims averaging $40,000 to $50,000 each were paid for hyperbaric oxygen chambers, ultrasound machines for women and electromagnetic therapy devices for horses.

The DOJ claims players paid kickbacks to two ringleaders between $2,000 to $10,000 per claim. The DOJ did not name the ringleaders nor say which four people were arrested rather than turn themselves in to the FBI.

Portis was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and health care fraud, one count of wire fraud and one count of health care fraud. Rogers was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and health card fraud, two counts of wire fraud and two counts of health care fraud.

Portis filed for bankruptcy protection in 2015 with $5 million in debts after earning more than $43 million over 2004-10 from the Redskins and 2002-03 with the Denver Broncos. He claimed his financial advisors took more than $3 million from his account while urging bad investments like $1 million in an Alabama casino plus more in a Ponzi scheme.

Portis also admitted considering the murder of one of his financial advisors in a 2017 Sports Illustrated article, saying he was waiting in a car with a gun before talked out of it.

Portis earned two Pro Bowl honors in seven seasons with the Redskins while ranked among the team’s 80 greatest players. Portis is second to John Riggins in career rushing yards (6,824) and rushing touchdowns with (69.)

Rogers was a ninth overall pick by the Redskins in 2009. The cornerback spent six seasons with Washington before signing as a free agent with San Francisco (2011-13) and Oakland (2014.) He was a Pro Bowler in 2011.

Rick Snider is an award-winning sports writer who has covered Washington sports since 1978. He first wrote about the Redskins in 1983 before becoming a beat writer in 1993. Snider currently writes for several national and international publications and is a Washington tour guide. Follow Rick on Twitter at @Snide_Remarks.