Former Redskins Coaches Finding New Gigs

Chris Russell

We know about Jay Gruden heading to the Jaguars and Bill Callahan joining the Cleveland Browns but some other former Redskins assistant coaches are on the move with new jobs after everyone besides Special Teams Coordinator, Nate Kaczor, and Running Backs coach, Randy Jordan, was blown out. 

Former Redskins linebackers coach (for a year), Rob Ryan, was on radio row Tuesday doing a podcast for the NFL. He's still looking for a new coaching gig. 

Brian Angelichio was thought to be heading back to Green Bay but instead decided to replace the coach who replaced him in Charlotte with the Panthers. 

Angelichio's addition in Carolina was accompanied by a move of former Redskins assistant Jake Peetz shifting to work with Cam Newton (presumably) and the Panthers' quarterbacks. Ron Rivera was reportedly trying to hire Peetz in Washington.

Former offensive line coach (once Bill Callahan became interim head coach) Phil Rauscher was just announced as an assistant O-line coach in front of Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. 

In case you missed it earlier in the offseason, Jim Tomsula went from the Redskins defensive line to the Cowboys defensive line. 

How about a blast from the past? Remember Jerry Gray from Joe Gibbs and Jim Zorn's staff? 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

