Former Redskins D.C. Staying with L.A.

Former Redskins defensive coordinator Joe Barry, who helped the Redskins win a division title in 2015, no matter what anyone wants to say to hammer him - is staying with Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams as they rebuild their coaching structure.

So that makes three former Redskins coordinators in the Jay Gruden era at the top of the Rams organization.

Sean McVay, the Rams head coach, served as Gruden's offensive coordinator through 2016. He hired Barry who was fired by Gruden and the Redskins a couple of days after that season ended, despite the Redskins being (9-7) in 2015 and 8-7-1 in 2016.

Throw in Kevin O'Connell who just left the Redskins to join McVay despite not having coached with him in Washington and you have a lot of burgundy and gold flavor on a team that went to the Super Bowl not even a year ago.

Back to Barry for a moment. I get that he wasn't a great defensive coordinator. Nobody is claiming that he was. However, I don't get the vitriol for him at all. He had very little to work with.

Josh Norman was added in 2016 and was overrated then, before completely falling off. He lost Junior Galette in each of those seasons before the Redskins even played a preseason game, never mind a game that counted.

I just don't understand why he's so detested by this fan base.

One last note: The Rams will visit FedExField this year to take on Ron Rivera and the Redskins.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.