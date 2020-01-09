RedskinsMaven
Former Redskins D.C. to lead Rams or USC Defense?

Chris Russell

Joe Barry is a good man. He was always friendly, kind and helpful. He was put in a bad spot of trying to salvage a Redskins defense that had been largely ignored for years because of a emphasis on offense and the Bruce Allen driven salary cap penalty. 

After the Redskins threw up all over themselves at FedExField in Week 17 of the 2016 season, costing themselves a second playoff appearance in a row, Barry was fired as defensive coordinator. 

Sean McVay left for the Rams that same offseason and he immediately snatched up Barry as his linebackers coach and assistant head coach as well. 

Now, with Wade Phillips out after three years - could Barry once again be coordinating an NFL defense, but this time for McVay and Los Angeles?

Ian Rapoport from NFL Network had an update that could be a result of another opportunity for Barry. 

Barry played some of his college ball  at USC, coached at Southern Cal and also now could be heading back, which may be causing the delay. 

Good for Joe. He's a good man and got a raw deal here. He had very little to work with and nobody can dispute that. Nobody. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

