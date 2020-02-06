Former Redskins DC Haslett to Titans

Former Redskins defensive coordinator Jim Haslett has a new gig after taking the last year off.

He's joining Mike Vrabel's staff with the Tennessee Titans to work with the linebackers and assist the Titans head coach in running the defense.

The deal is expected to be finalized and announced Thursday or Friday.

Haslett was last with Marvin Lewis and the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018.

He took 2019 off to recovery from a surgical procedure and had several offers but recharged the batteries to load up for a good opportunity.

It was originally thought that he would join Mike McCarthy in Dallas but that didn't work out for unknown reasons but now is set to join a team that was in the AFC Championship game last month.

Haslett was the defensive coordinator with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1997 - 1999 when he and the Steelers drafted Vrabel.

Haslett was the Redskins defensive coordinator from 2010 - 2014. When the Redskins actually invested in the defense after converting from an old 4-3 to a 3-4 in 2010 - the defense played reasonably well (2011 and 2012).

Fans wrongly blamed Haslett and hated him for no reason. They obviously did not know what was beyond obvious. You can't cook a A+ meal with C minus groceries.

Nobody is saying that Haslett didn't have a chance. He did. For the two year period that we mentioned after the Redskins invested in Stephen Bowen, Barry Cofield, Josh Wilson, Ryan Kerrigan and Jarvis Jenkins, the Redskins gave themselves an opportunity to win games without an offensive explosion.

Anyone remember the seven game winning streak at the end of 2012? There were some huge defensive performances in that stretch (New York - MNF, Dallas - SNF) come to mind.

Trust me - no matter the narrative - it wasn't all because of the offense and Robert Griffin III.

Haslett is well respected throughout the NFL. He's had opportunities in both the NFL, major college programs and other leagues that he's turned down - because he had options.

Good luck Haz. You were appreciated by many players and fellow coaches. They know. I know too.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.