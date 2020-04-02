Former Redskins Exec to Induct Isaac Bruce

Isaac Bruce was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in their first stint in the LA area (Anaheim).

He was a second-round selection and now he's about to become a hall-of-famer.

223 games, 1,024 receptions, 15,208 yards, 14.9 per reception and 91 touchdowns later. His next score will be to take permanent residence inside the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

When you are an elite athlete, you can have an enormous ego. You tend to forget about the people that helped you along the way.

Especially if they're not famous or an ex-quarterback or retired coach.

Bruce was an excellent receiver (obviously) but a decision he made tells me more about the man.

Bruce picking Tony Wyllie to induct him into the hall is awesome. Wyllie is a a man who up until October worked in the NFL for most of his adult life and for the Redskins for ten years.

He could have picked anyone and nobody would have thought otherwise.

Instead, he chose to recognize and share the ultimate achievement with someone that helped him, protected him and befriended him but not on the field.

Wyllie was the Senior Vice President of Communications for the Redskins for most of the Bruce Allen era, a period of time where chaos regularly ensued and Wyllie took the blame for some of it.

Sometimes, he probably could have done things differently.

A lot of times his hands were completely tied.

Of course, Wyllie and I have had many conversations and encounters over a long decade working with, for and around the Redskins.

We traveled together. We didn't always agree. We shared many laughs.

Here's the Tony Wyllie that you don't know.

He didn't leave the Redskins for another NFL team or a different sport. He chose to be an instrumental part of the Special Olympics as a Regional President.

Tony wanted to help and shape the mission of Special Olympics and their amazing athletes.

He's helped countless professionals through the ranks of public relations. Several that are and have been in the NFL for a long time.

One other story that you don't know. On my daughter Natalie's 8th birthday, Wyllie arranged for her to come to Redskins Park for the day. I was mad that I had to work and cover rookie minicamp that particular day when it could have been the day before.

Tony not only allowed Natalie to spend the day with me but arranged for Mike Shanahan to spend a few minutes with her and to wish her a happy birthday along with meeting the biggest rock star in football at that moment, Robert Griffin III.

It was two weeks after the NFL Draft and Griffin was speaking to the media at the podium. Afterwards, he passed by and spent a couple of minutes with her two different times.

It was an incredible memory for her and Tony made it possible.

She now lives in Canton, Ohio which brings this whole story full circle.

More importantly, it shows that Tony has a huge heart and will try to help anyone that he can.

At one point, (infamously)I NO meant NO! for Tony but Bruce saying YES to Tony inducting him into the Pro Football Hall of Fame speaks volumes about Isaac and in my eyes more importantly about what Wyllie has contributed to the NFL and society overall.

Congrats Isaac and Tony! You both deserve it.

