Former Redskins WR Reche Caldwell Dies at 41

Chris Russell

2020 has just been relentless. 

Bad news on top of bad karma sprinkled with bad energy and a rotten cherry on top. 

Sunday morning brought more. 

Reche Caldwell, a receiver who was a stud in college at Florida was shot and killed Saturday night in Tampa. 

Caldwell, 41, played 71 games in the NFL and had 11 touchdowns in a career that spanned eight years with the San Diego Chargers, New England Patriots and Washington Redskins. 

He played in eight games for the Redskins and had 15 receptions for 141 yards, a 9.4 per reception average and no scores. 

Caldwell was no strange to legal trouble in his post NFL days and was scheduled to be sentenced this month from pleading guilty of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, the same case that former Redskins running back & Caldwell's teammates Clinton Portis and Carlos Rogers are facing federal charges in.

