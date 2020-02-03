RedskinsReport
Former Skins Light it up for Chiefs!

Chris Russell

Bashaud Breeland, Kendall Fuller and Austin Reiter are all Super Bowl Champions. 

They were also all drafted by the Redskins, developed to different degrees and then allowed to leave via free agency or trade. 

Not to mention, Andy Reid's decision to trade Alex Smith to the Redskins coming off a monster season to make room for Patrick Mahomes.

That trade yielded Fuller and a third-round pick plus plenty of cap space. 

On Sunday night - Fuller almost had a potential pick-six on a ball and route that he jumped. 

He also did this: 

Then there's Bashaud Breeland: Left for dead by the Redskins, signed a large deal by Ron Rivera and Carolina, a failed physical and then a year in Green Bay before  hooking up with the revamped Chiefs defense. 

Austin Reiter, the Redskins seventh round pick in 2015 also started for the Chiefs on Sunday night at center. He had no major snapping issues that I saw and played every game for the Chiefs this season. 

He graded out very well in pass blocking this year per ProFootballFocus.com (PFF) but not as well in run blocking. It doesn't matter. 

When the Chiefs had to have it Sunday night, he and his offensive line, which he's a big part of gelled together and now he gets a Super Bowl ring. 

Then there's Andy Reid.  He's an honorary member of the Redskins history because he's a minority 'owner.' He owned and undressed Bruce Allen twice in trades. 2010 for Donovan McNabb and in 2018, ultimately for Alex Smith. 

Again, injury is NOT the only factor here in my evaluation of the Smith deal. Of course, nobody could prevent that and what he has been through is awful. 

I feel bad for having to analyze this but it is more than fair. 

The Redskins did not have to choose Smith. They did. They didn't have to give him a four year-$94 million extension when they did. However, they wanted to marry someone long-term on THEIR terms that they were comfortable with.

It wasn't just Kendall Fuller. It was a third round pick, in addition, that Allen and the Redskins sent. 

The Donovan McNabb  deal was a complete debacle for the Redskins. It was part of the 10 days of Bruce-Mas special that he produced to 'celebrate' Allen's decade of destruction. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           