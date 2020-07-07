Former Washington Receiver Desean Jackson Sides with Known Anti-Semite

During a time in this country’s history where social, racial, and other equalities are being fought for, you would think that those in the fight would be more conscientious of who they are quoting, retweeting, and supporting. Former Washington wide receiver Desean Jackson did none of that over the July 4th weekend.

Jackson shared an Instagram post that had a quote that has been attributed to Hitler “white Jews will blackmail America. They will extort America, their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were.”

Jackson also showed praise Louis Farrakhan who is a known anti-Semite and retorts hate speech calling Jews cockroaches among other things. This is one of the most tone deaf irresponsible things an individual in a public setting could do. It goes up right there with President Trump saying the white nationalists that marched in Charlottesville, VA as good people.

Desean did respond to the rightful criticism of his posts with this statement on Instagram, “Anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way.”

If we take his apology at face value and he truly is sorry, then Jackson needs to sit down with leaders in the Jewish community to understand why he is in the wrong.

The Philadelphia Eagles signed Jackson to a 3-year extension this offseason. The Eagles have come out with a statement calling the posts “offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling” along with saying they are going to take the “appropriate action.”

It is important to note that both the owner, Jeffrey Lurie, and general manager, Howie Roseman, as Jewish.

Cancel culture is a popular thing these days. I am going to leave it to the Eagles to decide whether or not he should keep his job but cancelling Jackson would not be the right thing to do. We know where Desean stands at this moment. He posted appalling, hateful, and dangerous comments towards the Jewish community. Comments that help put me, a Jewish individual, in danger.

But kicking him to the curb would potentially cost an ally against anti-Semitism. We need to build more of an education culture when it comes to unveiling anti-Semites like Farrakhan that hide behind the guise of civil rights. If he were to take the right steps in an honest way to learn, Jackson could end up being an important spokesperson in this fight.

