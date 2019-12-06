Friday Practice Report - Redskins @ Packers

Ashburn, VA -

The Redskins (3-9) were pumping in artificial crowd noise all week at Redskins Park at their practice facility. On Friday, as media walked down the hill to meet with interim coach Bill Callahan, it sounded a bit different.

Adrian Peterson was back on the practice field after missing Thursday and should be fine and ready to go

Trey Quinn, Paul Richardson and Deshazor Everett were all ruled out for Washington. They'll be joined by Colt McCoy and three others on the official inactives list.

Ryan Kerrigan, Montez Sweat and Morgan Moses should all be able to go, but of course nothing is definite until Sunday morning.

The Redskins have no choice, each and every game, to run the football. People that do not understand this are not watching the same team I am and are simply trying to use average and trends around the NFL to fit every team. That's not the way to be successful so if you want to fail for a living, you can advocate for the Redskins to throw 45 times a week.

Running the ball starts with the offensive line. Phil Rauscher, the Redskins unit coach was working his guys under the bridge today to fire out of their stance by getting low.

They hope to pave the way for Derrius Guice and Peterson on Sunday, which would give the Redskins a chance to slow down Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

