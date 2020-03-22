Fuller, Schweitzer, Bostic All Signed Officially

It's officially welcome home Kendall Fuller. Also, welcome back to Jon Bostic and a hi - welcome in to Wes Schweitzer.

In this offseason of flux and complete unknowns, the Redskins were able to get one new, one former and one recent player to sign on the dotted line, which means all three were able to get their physicals taken and approved.

They are officially in the fold for 2020! If there's a 2020.

From the Redskins press release:

"Bostic, (6-1, 245), a six-year NFL veteran, entered the league after being selected in the second round (18 pick, 50 overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. Bostic has appeared in 86 games and has started in 62 of those contests. He has recorded 415 tackles (260 solo), 6.5 sacks, two interceptions, 12 passes defensed and two fumble recoveries in his career.

Last season, Bostic started all 16 games in which he appeared. He tallied a career-high 105 total tackles (56 solo), leading his position group and finishing second on the team behind safety Landon Collins. He also had one sack, one interception, two passes defensed and three tackles for loss."

Check out this ridiculous strength from newly signed guard/center Wes Schweitzer, who the Redskins also made official this weekend.

From the Redskins release on Schweitzer:

"Schweitzer (6-4, 300) is entering his fifth NFL season after originally being selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the sixth round (195 overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 46 regular season games with 36 starts.

For his 2018 campaign, he made 13 starts blocking for an offense that averaged 389.1 yards and 6.16 yards per play, the sixth-best mark in the NFL.

In 2017, Schweitzer started all 16 games and blocked for an offense that averaged 364.8 yards and 5.93 yards per play, the third-best mark in the NFL."

From the Redskins release on Fuller:

"Fuller (5-11, 198) is a four-year NFL veteran who entered the league as a third-round selection (84 overall) by the Washington Redskins in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Fuller has started in 31 of the 55 regular season games he has appeared in with the Washington Redskins and Kansas City Chiefs. He has recorded 225 tackles (172 solo), six interceptions, 26 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

As a member of the Chiefs, he appeared in five postseason games with four starts and notched 18 tackles (13 solo), one interception and three passes defensed. He registered four tackles (three solo) with one interception and two passes defensed to help guide the Chiefs to a victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

In Fuller’s last season with Washington in 2017 he appeared in all 16 games with six starts and finished the season with 60 tackles (42 solo), including two for a loss, 10 passes defensed and four interceptions, which is his career-high for a single season. At age 22, he became the youngest member of the Redskins to record at least four interceptions in a single season since Sean Taylor registered four interceptions in 2004 at the age of 21."

