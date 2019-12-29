Glazer: A Deal for Rivera Could be Done Sunday Night.

FOX NFL Insider Jay Glazer on the FOX NFL Sunday pre-game show was even more aggressive with his timeline than other reports when it comes to the quick Redskins courtship of Ron Rivera.

If the Redskins are going to lock up a deal with the former Carolina Panthers head coach in the first hours of the off-season, it would represent a big swing for the fences by Dan Snyder but it would also signal something many did not think would be possible.

The Redskins could lock down someone highly thought of and respected and more importantly, someone with options.

If the Redskins get this done and beat the New York Giants and others to Rivera, they could be accused of rushing through the process and not doing a full search.

However, the worst thing they could do is interview seven or eight candidates and get stuck standing alone on the dance floor, because they are the Redskins.

This is what happened in 2014 when Bruce Allen conducted a thorough search with at least eight candidates officially interviewed. The Redskins then settled on Jay Gruden.

