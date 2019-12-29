RedskinsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Glazer: A Deal for Rivera Could be Done Sunday Night.

Chris Russell

FOX NFL Insider Jay Glazer on the FOX NFL Sunday pre-game show was even more aggressive with his timeline than other reports when it comes to the quick Redskins courtship of Ron Rivera. 

If the Redskins are going to lock up a deal with the former Carolina Panthers head coach in the first hours of the off-season, it would represent a big swing for the fences by Dan Snyder but it would also signal something many did not think would be possible. 

The Redskins could lock down someone highly thought of and respected and more importantly, someone with options. 

If the Redskins get this done and beat the New York Giants  and others to Rivera, they could be accused of rushing through the process and not doing a full search. 

However, the worst thing they could do is interview seven or eight candidates and get stuck standing alone on the dance floor, because they are the Redskins. 

This is what happened in 2014 when Bruce Allen conducted a thorough search with at least eight candidates officially interviewed. The Redskins then settled on Jay Gruden. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why should Bruce Allen remain?

Chris Russell

Bruce Allen will be out of football operations at least publicly on Monday. The question, according to Bryan Manning is this, moving forward why does he have any role?

McLaurin Should be Shut Down - What are the Redskins doing?

Chris Russell

The Redskins, for some reason, haven't shut down Terry McLaurin just yet for the 2019 season. There's no reason for it. At all. Even if he's medically cleared, there is nothing to be gained by playing him.

Chris Russell

A good chain of comments on our Marvin Lewis potential Louis Riddick pairing..

Manning: Reacting to Albert Breer's "Redskins are going to move fast..."

Chris Russell

It's rumor-a-palooza for anyone with a "Black Monday" situation set to unfold. For the Redskins, it's a non-stop swing of the bat at the pinata dangling in the sky. Better known as Bruce Allen.

Marvin Lewis a Top Candidate for the Redskins?

Chris Russell

A former Redskins defensive coordinator and a long-time successful coach could be coming back 'home' to try and resurrect the Redskins. Only - his name in this case is not Gregg Williams. It's Marvin Lewis.

Could Ron Rivera, Kyle Smith & Eric Schaffer Team up?

Chris Russell

Ron Rivera is absolutely an option for the Washington Redskins to be their next head coach. The former Carolina Panthers on-field boss has a connection to someone highly thought of inside the Redskins building.

Chris Russell

Our coverage of Bruce Allen reportedly out of football operations starts here:

Chris Russell

It looks like Redskins fans are finally going to get their wish! Sort of. Kind of? Bruce Allen will…

Allen out of Football Operations?

Chris Russell

Per a report from J.P. Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, Bruce Allen will be removed from football operations as of Monday after the Redskins season ends Sunday night.

Norman OUT for his Final Game with the Redskins

Chris Russell

It's the end of an era that quite honestly was not a good one for Josh Norman and the Redskins. A four-year marriage about to end and it never really prospered. He's out for Sunday's finale in Dallas, so he'll be able to pack up his Redskins uniform one last time.