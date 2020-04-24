Grading Chase

RedskinsReport
Schools are out, but it's always time for grades. The weird thing is when almost everyone agrees on what the Washington Redskins did Thursday night in the first-round of the NFL Draft. 

The Redskins received an A - from Andy Benoit of SI.com for selecting Young.

There's this collection that the group at Redskins.com put together. Color me shocked if you see any B's here. 

Nope! Not that there should be. 

I do take umbrage with the notion that Young is not a "need" pick. 

He isn't right now and when you factor in the Redskins string of defensive line/edge first-round picks, you can argue even further against him. 

However, as I've said all along - Ryan Kerrigan and Ryan Anderson are both going into the final year of their respective contracts as mentioned again last night with Albert Breer and Robin Lundberg. 

BREER RUSSELL LUNDBERG CHASE

In a passing league, there's two ways you can control the pass in most analysts opinion. 

You can get cover guys or you can invest in pass rush. 

What everyone forgets about is the ability to shut down the run, which Young can do as well, which helps make an opponent one-dimensional. 

If an offensive attack is largely reduced to one option - what do you think almost always happens? The defense wins. 

Why? Because the defense knows what is coming. 

That's why you draft Chase Young. That's why he's a need. 

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

