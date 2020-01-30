RedskinsReport
Greg Olsen is Free...The Redskins need a Tight End!

Chris Russell

Hmmm....did you know the Redskins need a tight end? 

There's now another one available if you're looking for a short-term solution. 

A couple of reasons why reuniting with Greg Olsen could be a good thing for the Redskins: 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Two Years Ago - The Redskins & Chiefs Danced with a Deal. A Disaster once again for Washington.

A trade that changed the course of two NFL franchises for several years to come. The Super Bowl is loaded with plenty of Washington Redskins flavor.

Chris Russell

Radio speculation at its finest right here! https://twitter.com/BackAftaThis/status/1222705303164157952?s=09

Chris Russell

McLaurin Finishes Out of the Money

Fan voting can often be fickle. Sometimes it's right. Sometimes it can be woefully wrong. This might be the case for a post season award for rookies.

Chris Russell

Chase(ing) a Trade?

Should the Redskins stay at No. 2 and select Chase Young or should they "chase" filling multiple holes via a trade?

Chris Russell

People -- handle your alcohol a lot better than this. Good grief. Also, go to work. https://twitter.com/nypost/status/1222710949024542720

Chris Russell

Simms: Young Should Not be a Lock for Redskins

Of course, the Redskins have not made their selection on who they will take with the No. 2 pick in the draft, if they even stay there. Why would they?

Chris Russell

Redskins Reported Meetings on All-Star Circuit

The Redskins scouting staff has been meeting with a number of potential draft picks over the last couple of weeks. Who? We have the answers.

Chris Russell

The Four S's: Shanahan + Shanahan = Success & Super Bowls

Kirk Cousins was drafted by the Redskins and Mike/Kyle Shanahan.  That evolved into success and mutual admiration for each other. Not many know the 49ers head coach better than Cousins.

Chris Russell

Peter King Blasts Bruce Allen

One of the most respected writers in the NFL, Peter King, teed off on former Redskins President Bruce Allen! You'll enjoy this!

Chris Russell

Washington D.C. ranks fairly high (higher than I thought) for the "Best & Worst Cities for Football Fans" in 2020, per WalletHub.com …

Chris Russell