Greg Olsen Reportedly Interested in Redskins

Chris Russell

It just makes all the sense in the world. 

Greg Olsen and the Carolina Panthers are mutually parting ways. 

Olsen's former coaching staff now resides in Washington. 

The Redskins desperately need a tight end that has something left in the tank and isn't just another guy. 

The script could not be more perfect. 

We wrote and provided video analysis the other day when the news broke about a possible marriage between the 34-year old tight end and part-time broadcaster. 

Now, Mark Maske of the Washington Post says that Olsen is indeed interested  in potentially playing for the Redskins. 

This should not be a surprise, assuming that Olsen does indeed want to play, which is the assumption. 

Jordan Reed is scheduled to count $10.3 million under the salary cap. Vernon Davis is a free agent. Jeremy Sprinkle's cap number jumps all the way up to $2.21 million, which is way too much for his value. 

Reed would only cost the Redskins $1.8 million in dead cap money and they would save $8.5 million by releasing him. 

My guess? They'll try and negotiate a reduced base salary with incentives to keep him, but I don't know how they or he would view that situation. 

However, that could could be a way where he gets a chance to stay but at a prove it type pay scale.

Last year, Olsen made a base salary of $1.9 million but he was scheduled to make a base salary of $6.6 million. 

As of right now, the Redskins are projected to have more than $38 million in cap space per OverTheCap.com. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

