Greg Olsen Spurns 'Skins for Seattle

For Greg Olsen - perhaps winning a Super Bowl and playing with the best quarterback - exceeded familiarity.

As Adam Schefter points out - Russell Wilson was a strong drawing card.

As we explain in this video analysis - at this point (maybe we'll find out?) we don't know what the Redskins and Bills offered Olsen either.

Perhaps both teams weren't comfortable with a $5.5 million guarantee?

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.