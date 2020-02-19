RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Greg Olsen Spurns 'Skins for Seattle

Chris Russell

For Greg Olsen - perhaps winning a Super Bowl and playing with the best quarterback - exceeded familiarity. 

As Adam Schefter points out - Russell Wilson was a strong drawing card. 

As we explain in this video analysis - at this point (maybe we'll find out?) we don't know what the Redskins and Bills offered Olsen either. 

Perhaps both teams weren't comfortable with a $5.5 million guarantee?

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Schaffer's Smarts Makes it Easier for 'Skins to Move on

Eric Schaffer is no longer with the Washington Redskins but his contract creativity in the past is making it easier to move on.

Chris Russell

by

Cal732g

Snider: Jordan and Alex Should Step Aside

It's time, says Rick Snider. For Jordan Reed and Alex Smith to do the right thing and not put the Washington Redskins in a position to make a brutal decision.

RickSnider

by

IceMule

Big problem for the Redskins or no big deal?

Chris Russell

Brady to the Raiders, Carr to the Redskins?

A major report on Saturday night from a respected journalist has the NFL world buzzing & could alter the direction of three franchises, one could be the Redskins.

Chris Russell

by

Berttalk

Ike in the 'Burgh!

Another former Redskins assistant coach lands a new gig, joining Jay Gruden, Kevin O'Connell, Jim Tomsula and others.

Chris Russell

Full-length "Locked on Redskins" Podcast covering all sorts of Redskins news! Recent Archive:

Chris Russell

Less than four minutes on a few Redskins news items! (Recent GNI/LOR Archives)

Chris Russell

A one-minute "Google News Initiative" & "Locked on Redskins" audio report on AP, Jordan Reed & Haskins.

Chris Russell

Reed Still in Concussion Protocol?

Jordan Reed is still in concussion protocol? That's what a report indicates but we don't exactly know the reason why it is still the case and what it means.

Chris Russell

The Latest Hot Rumor? Mack to Skins for No. 2

We try to be reasonable and not acknowledge every rumor out there unless certain angles make some sense. Like this one for the Redskins.

Chris Russell

by

flskinzfan