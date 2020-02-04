Gregg Olsen to Visit Redskins, Bills

Gregg Olsen is set to visit two teams that he knows the front office of but there's only one team that has his former head coach and his position coach.

The Redskins have Ron Rivera but also Olsen's former position coach in Carolina, Pete Hoener.

Olsen recognized both of them in his twitter goodbye to the Panthers last week.

As for the Bills, they have Dawson Knox who just completed his rookie season but he had less than 400 receiving yards. Buffalo has a reported $80+ million in projected cap space according to OvertheCap.com, so they have a greater ability to put a higher base or incentive structure for Olsen on the table.

The Bills are better than the Redskins right now. They are closer to a championship (obviously) but it's cold as bleep in Buffalo in November and December.

They have the better quarterback, a better fullback and a productive running game.

The Redskins desperately need Olsen because the draft class is not loaded and the top free agent at the position, Austin Hooper, is likely to be tagged or signed long-term by the Atlanta Falcons.

The Redskins officially saw Vernon Davis retire and still have a complete mystery health wise and financially with Jordan Reed.

My guess is that he leans Redskins because of his position coach unless the Bills put a whopping $8+ million one-year offer on the table for him, because I don't think the Redskins can go there on a one year deal.

