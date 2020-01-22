Gruden and the Jags

Jay in Jacksonville is about to officially be a thing! The former Redskins head coach, Jay Gruden, is heading to North Florida.

RedskinsReport.com and SI can confirm that Gruden is heading to work with Doug Marrone, Gardner Minshew and almost surely Nick Foles too.

I don't know how the Jaguars get around Foles' $15+ million guaranteed base salary, not to mention an obscene $33 million in dead cap space if they decide to move on.

Jacksonville scored 13 points or less in SEVEN games last year.

He has some weapons to work with in Pro Bowler D.J. Chark and Dede Westbrook along with running back Leonard Fournette.

One area that Gruden will want to improve is the Jaguars third-down offense which only converted 34% of the time last year along with their 31st ranked red zone offense (40.43%), two areas that the Redskins often struggled with.

I think this is a good spot for Gruden. He'll be a head coach again one day. I zinged the former Redskins head coach in this space on Sunday about golf courses and I want to make sure that everyone knew it was said in a teasing fashion.

Gruden and I have had a history of teasing each other in a fun way. That's all it was.

Jay's a good guy, coach and I hope he kicks ass with the Jaguars.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.