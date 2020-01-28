Guice and POTUS

Much like he did last week, Derrius Guice is at it again. Firing up the political crowd who thinks that just because you show respect for the White House, the Oval Office, the Vice President and President of the United States, that you're making a political stand.

No you're not. That's not a fact. That's my opinion.

As mentioned originally, Guice was at the White House to celebrate LSU winning a national championship, not for political reasons.

I would be very tempted to take a picture as Guice did. I understand the symbolism that it could represent in many eyes. I get it. I don't exactly agree with it.

Just because you/I disagree with President Trump and Vice President Pence, does not mean you can't show some honor for the building you're in and the historical part of being there.

I respect those that disagree with that notion, but I've talked with many people about this issue, having covered the Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals for 106.7 The FAN in D.C.

It's complex. It's not right for everyone. I also don't believe that you are supporting the current regime by attending. Some, like star goaltender Braden Holtby feel you are. I get that.

I was not invited to go, which was disappointing to me. Not because I would have had a picture taken in the Oval Office or with Trump or Pence, but because of what the White House means and represents.

I've been to the 1600 Pennsylvania once. I almost got kicked out by security for getting into a loud argument in the driveway of the Oval Office with some videographer, who got mad at me for doing my job.

I was there to cover the 2007 World Series Champion Boston Red Sox.

When you commute into Washington D.C. like I do five or six days a week, you often pass the White House. I know what it means. I appreciate the symbolism. I don't agree with the politics but I don't have to.

We also have no idea what Guice thinks politically.

I would be willing to bet the little money that I have that Guice did not give one ounce of thought (politically) before taking those pictures. He seemed to be awe-struck by the moment and the opportunity, not by the potential symbolism.

I can't blame him. You probably shouldn't be mad at him or anyone that takes that opportunity. Yet I understand how it can make some upset.

Hopefully we can all just do better and be nicer to people while realizing a picture and a quick hello does not shape who we are.

