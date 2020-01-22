Guice at the White House

Derrius Guice lives quite the life. He has fun and isn't afraid to share it.

The Redskins running back saw his alma mater, LSU, destroy Clemson in the National Championship last Monday night.

After that win, the Tigers quickly visited the White House.

During that visit, Guice got a good shot with Vice President Mike Pence, tagging Donald Trump's right hand man "you are one cool dude."

Guice, I assume, caught some flak for the picture and what he said about the Vice President' of a controversial regime and added "It will ALWAYS be an honor to meet the VP or President of the United States."

In a world that is filled with criticism at every turn, can we just allow a young man to enjoy meeting a very powerful and influential political figure without slamming him or insertin your own views?

I can. I'm not getting into politics. I don't care what anyone believes or thinks. It would still be cool to meet the President or Vice President.

I drive past the White House almost every single day and 12 years later, I am still fascinated by the whole mystique and meaning of what goes on in that one spot.

Let Guice enjoy it. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.