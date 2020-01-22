RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Guice at the White House

Chris Russell

Derrius Guice lives quite the life. He has fun and isn't afraid to share it. 

The Redskins running back saw his alma mater, LSU, destroy Clemson in the National Championship last Monday night. 

After that win, the Tigers quickly visited the White House. 

During that visit, Guice got a good shot with Vice President Mike Pence, tagging Donald Trump's right hand man "you are one cool dude." 

Guice, I assume, caught some flak for the picture and what he said about the Vice President' of a controversial regime and added "It will ALWAYS be an honor to meet the VP or President of the United States."

In a world that is filled with criticism at every turn, can we just allow a young man to enjoy meeting a very powerful and influential  political figure without slamming him or insertin your own views?

I can. I'm not getting into politics. I don't care what anyone believes or thinks. It would still be cool to meet the President or Vice President. 

I drive past the White House almost every single day and 12 years later, I am still fascinated by the whole mystique and meaning of what goes on in that one spot. 

Let Guice enjoy it. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will Case Come Back?

What will the Redskins do for a proven and healthy veteran backup at quarterback? It doesn't appear Case Keenum will be that choice.

Chris Russell

by

Berttalk

Brady, Brees, Rivers & more lead free agent class. Should Redskins sign any?

It used to be a bonanza of speculation and rumors heading to free agency with the Redskins. Now crickets. But could a big quarterback class change that?

RickSnider

by

Berttalk

Snyder Wants to Build at FedEx Site?

Now that Bruce Allen is thankfully removed, Dan Snyder (as he should be) appears to be the point man on building a new stadium. The latest? Could a new stadium be on the way in the shadows of the current one?

Chris Russell

Latest edition of the "Locked on Redskins" PODCAST on Case Keenum, Jay Gruden, Free Agent QB's & more! https://playlist.megaphone.fm?e=LKN3634606972 …

Chris Russell

Kirk's a Pro Bowler for 2nd Time

Former Redskins and current Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Kirk Cousins is heading to Orlando for the NFL's annual all star game

Chris Russell

by

miknutz

Mike Shanahan presents the Halas NFC Championship trophy to his son, Kyle. What a terrific moment. Got to work with both of these guys for four years. Good people. …

Chris Russell

by

ChrisRussell

Who Should Redskins Fans Root For?

It's Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers against Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54. Now, who should Redskins fans root for?

Chris Russell

by

Pilot2bombardier

Gruden and the Jags

Former Redskins head coach Jay Gruden is off to Jacksonville and the Jaguars as was first mentioned as a strong possibility on Sunday.

Chris Russell

Rewinding the Clock on Rhodes

Rewinding the Clock on Rhodes

IvanLambert

Could Kuechly Come to Coach?

Luke Kuechly, the retired Carolina Panthers stud, could be interested in coaching sooner than later per the NFL Network. Could that mean...?

Chris Russell

by

ChrisRussell