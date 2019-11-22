Guice: "I feel like this week was a good week of practice."

Redskins running back Derrius Guice is getting set for his second consecutive NFL game. Something he's never done.

He was hurt and put on injured reserve after the season opening loss in Philadelphia, missing eight games but returned against the New York Jets.

He wasn't a factor running the ball against a stout Jets front, but he racked up his first NFL touchdown on a dazzling 45-yard screen score with Dwayne Haskins under heavy pressure.

He only had that one catch but it offered a glimpse of what he can do.

Now he needs to crank up the running game against a lesser opponent, the Lions on Sunday.

He only had seven rushing attempts for 24 yards and mentioned on Friday afternoon with reporters including Redskins Maven/S-I that he needs more opportunities to get into a rhythm.

The Lions feature Damon "Snacks" Harrison and A'Shawn Robinson at their defensive tackle spots but have struggled to stop the run.

Overall they are 24th in rushing yards per game allowed at 124.2 and 21st in rushing yards per play allowed at 4.48 per attempt.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel and can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area. Plus, world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.