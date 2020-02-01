RedskinsReport
Guice on Rivera: "I feel like he's really going to turn things around here, for sure."

Chris Russell

Derrius Guice has had quite the offseason so far. Saturday in Annandale, Virginia the fun continues. 

His alma mater, LSU, won the National Championship. He met the Vice President and President.  He took pictures and he ruffled some feathers. 

Guice is getting healthier and before the Super Bowl - he's looking to take you out. On the bowling lanes. 

Guice will host Redskins fans and any those looking to have a cool Saturday afternoon on February 1st (Saturday) from 11-2 PM at the free grand opening of Bowlero  in Northern Virginia. 

If you show up, not only do you get to bowl for free, but five lucky winners will also be selected to bowl against Guice. 

The event is at Bowlero Annandale, 4245 Markham St. Annandale, VA 22003 from 11 - 2. 

Now, Guice the Redskins running back,  also talked some football. 

"There are only two coaches that was on the staff last year that are still on the staff," Guice mentioned. He's correct. As we've mentioned many times, that's running backs coach Randy Jordan and Special Teams Coordinator, Nate Kaczor. 

"I'm pretty sure that I was really  the lucky one to end up with my running backs coach as well. And we have a great head coach in Ron Rivera. I feel like he's really going to turn things around here, for sure.  I love what he's doing with the staff so far!" 

Guice also stoked the flames a bit on social media within the last week. He visited the White House with LSU two weeks ago and took pictures with Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump. 

Some did not like that. I asked him specifically about that situation, as detailed by TheFANDC.com's Chris Lingebach. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

