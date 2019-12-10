For the Redskins, they didn't show up on time in Green Bay on Sunday and it ultimately cost them an outside chance at the playoffs.

The season is now over and nothing positive that happens over the next three games means much at all because even when progress is made, it's impossible to judge the context of would it happen if the games still mattered?

Now just 24 hours after seeing their season of woe come to an end, the Redskins are facing injury questions and some controversy.

First - Ryan Kerrigan and Derrius Guice were both ruled out by Bill Callahan for the Skins game this Sunday against Philadelphia. They were ruled out on a Monday, six days before.

That tells you everything you need to know.

"Like I said, [Head Team Physician of the Redskins, Dr. Robin] West has not yet read the MRI," Callahan told reporters on Monday afternoon about Guice. "As soon as we get more confirmation, insight and information, I’m certain that the team will make the best decision for Derrius [Guice] and our team.”

That answer tells me everything I need to know, too. Callahan is saying they have an initial diagnosis, which reportedly is an MCL sprain, and just need confirmation from their lead doctor before determining Guice's next step.

Allow me to do it for you.

Guice should not play again this year, even if the Redskins medical staff clears him. He should be put on injured reserve immediately. There's too much risk to an injury-riddled young back who has only played in about four complete games in his first 32 available. You just can't take the chance.

Doctors clear players all the time, it doesn't mean the risk in certain cases is worth it. Ahem.

Kerrigan played in his first 139 games of his career and now is set to miss a second game in the last three and possibly more.

“It’s week-to-week right now. I do know that he won’t play this week," Callahan said Monday.

I'm not a doctor and I know football players want to play, many for the right reasons but is there any need for Kerrigan to play again this year?

If he, like Guice, is being ruled out this quickly - it screams out that he is injured severely enough that he shouldn't come back for any one of the meaningless three games.

That will give Chris Odom a chance to play. He was scratched the other day upon Kerrigan's return.

I want to be clear: Just because team doctors CLEAR a player - it doesn't mean it is smart to play the player.

That was the situation on Sunday with Dwayne Haskins. The Redskins were fortunate, Haskins was tough as nails. He was not good in any way until the final drive when the Packers had a semi-comfortable 11-point lead and it led to another largely insignificant touchdown.

Something the Redskins major in. I was clear on Sunday during the game that Haskins should have come out. He was hobbling around and unable to use proper mechanics and weight transfer, despite finishing the game. We saw it on several throws and handoffs.

Yet, Callahan acted like the media was crazy for wondering and asking questions about why a more cautious decision wasn't made. Yes, it's football. Yes, he's the starter. Yes, the Redskins were still alive for the playoffs.

No, it wasn't smart to leave him in. It was a calculated gamble that the Redskins won. Period.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.