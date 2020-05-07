RedskinsReport
Happy 36th Alex Smith

Chris Russell

Alex Smith is 36 today and he almost didn't make it to 35 never mind 36! 

Happy birthday Alex! 

An incredible journey keeps getting better. 

At the end of "Project 11" last week, we saw Smith playing with his kids and most importantly straight-line sprinting full speed. 

I was blown away and it was incredible. 

Project 11 - Alex Smith & E60

"Project 11" starts with Alex Smith at the San Antonio Military Medical Center. Alex Smith getting evaluated by medical personnel. Then we see Joe Theismann go through his gruesome injury in a similar fashion and with so many similarities. After the intro, some of the video that rolled showed Smith in agony and suffering in the hospital.

The project continues...

We're all in awe and now the very real question becomes this: 

Could Alex Smith not only return to the NFL and the Redskins this year - but could he play or better yet, when will he play? 

Maybe one of these games in November? Wouldn't it be ironic if Smith returns at FedExField right around the two-year anniversary of his injury and authors one of the great performances in Redskins history? 

Can you freaking imagine? I never could until I saw the progress with my own eyes. 

Can Alex Smith return to the NFL? When will he? What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

