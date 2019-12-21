Haskins Doing it Right!

Dwayne Haskins is the individual player on the Washington Redskins that will draw the most praise and the most criticism. He's the quarterback. He's the now and the future. He's the reason for any hope.

When he says something that makes me raise my eye-brow, I take it and I wonder if that is a 46-year old, stressed man not understanding a 22-year old millennial.

I know I am not the only one. I hear from people around the NFL that they get the same feeling. Maybe we're all wrong and old? Who knows. It doesn't really matter.

Haskins is Haskins and not everyone is always going to see everything the same way. I can cite many examples but what purpose does that serve?

Here's one thing I can understand and totally get behind, as should you. Haskins continued an excellent week of progress with this gem of a tweet:

Maybe it's not a big deal to you, but it is to me. I wasn't the only one. I'll just say it like that.

A quarterback is a leader. Even at 22. A quarterback has to lead by showing example after example of how important unity, teamwork and effort is.

Haskins imploring fans to salute and vote for his teammate Nick Sundberg is a powerful message.

Why? Not every quarterback is going to get involved in a team driven campaign and it's not exactly like Sundberg and Haskins are co-dependent on each other. Their lockers are near so maybe that's why Haskins did this, but maybe, just maybe it shows a leadership and maturity that many have wondered about.

Instead of tying it to a well deserved honor of his teammate, he could have made it all about him by just signing a jersey and winning the hearts of fans.

He also saluted his offensive line for a terrific performance that led to his Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week award.

Fans might not think about all this and they are much easier to convince and win over than teammates and skeptics in a lot of cases. This means something and I'm not sure how anyone can look at it in any other way.

By the way, listen to Dwayne and vote for Nick Sundberg in the Walter Peyton Man of the Year process.

