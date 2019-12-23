Haskins Done for 2019

Dwayne Haskins is done for season. Wisely, he won't play (even if he was able to) in Dallas on Sunday. "He sustained the ankle injury and he'll be ruled out for this Sunday."

Interim Head Coach Bill Callahan made the announcement at Redskins Park on Monday afternoon, where he also guessed how long Haskins would be unable to do much.

With a loss to the Cowboys, who need to win and have the Eagles lose to clinch the NFC Least, the Redskins will clinch the No. 2 overall pick. They can still get it with a win but it becomes a much more complicated picture.

Honestly, who cares if the Redskins win this game?

You shouldn't. I don't. It hurts to win much more than it's easier to lose.

One guy obviously does. That's Bill Callahan. His future is somewhat on the line. He has improved the team's practices, attention to detail, penalties and work ethic.

They have made progress but not only have not won enough games, they haven't done enough to save and justify jobs.

Callahan should be commended to some degree for taking over a complete mess and giving the Redskins a shot just about every week.

However, even he knows the reality.

"It's close...but it's not good enough...You either win or you don't....I always say it's a great game but it's a brutal business."

2020 starts Monday.

