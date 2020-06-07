RedskinsReport
Haskins & Doug Williams Help in D.C. Protest

Chris Russell

Washington Redskins Quarterback Dwayne Haskins didn't make much of a statement, if any, on social media this week despite discussing the issue with NFL stars Jalen Ramsey and Jeff Okudah. 

As we wrote, it's an absurd notion that every athlete has to issue a statement or lead a charge against something if they are not passionate about it or if they don't feel they have the right handle on the situation. 

Some do like Chase Young and Adrian Peterson. Some don't. Remember Michael Jordan? 

The only issue for me that makes a situation like Haskins' stance controversial is if he's avoiding a stance to protect his business interests and marketing opportunities.

However, on Saturday, Haskins was supporting the Black Lives Matter movement in Washington D.C.

Here's more on Haskins' support of the cause. 

Redskins Senior Vice President of Player Development Doug Williams also accompanied Haskins to the nations capital. 

Williams, the first black quarterback to win a Super Bowl and a mentor to many recently posted this adorable picture of his grandson with an important message. 

Nice work, gentlemen! 

