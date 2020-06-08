RedskinsReport
Haskins Looking Shredded

Chris Russell

I gotta admit that I'm envious of Dwayne Haskins for more reason than one. He's got a canon for an arm, a lot of straight cash and now he's looking, well, ripped. 

Sexy? I'll leave that for the ladies to decide but because Haskins has a personal photographer and many are fascinated by him in a TMZ world, we've been able to see that Haskins appears to be in very good shape. 

Dwayne Haskins is looking pretty shredded this offseason

Dwayne Haskins looks like he has made some big physical changes this offseason. Haskins said that he lowered his body fat percentage from 17 to 13 last season.

If you didn't see the quick video clip of Haskins dropping back and throwing a dart to Steven Sims Jr., take a better look. 

There's no doubt that Haskins has been working hard on his body and all the requisite football drills to get more athletic and quicker in and around the pocket. 

That's all great. Well done. 

What we just don't know is how mentally in-tune with the new offense he is. 

Scott Turner, the Redskins new Offensive Coordinator said recently that Haskins is doing a good job along with the other quarterbacks and we can only take Turner at his word for right now, that indeed Haskins is. 

Everything seems more positive at this point rather than the hesitant tone that Ron Rivera and his staff seemed to be taking earlier this offseason, but until they get Haskins in the quarterback room and in the building every day along with the practice field, it is impossible to measure true progress. 

Haskins clearly is ripped and 'swole' as the kids might say but is he master of his new language? 

That's what has to still be measured. 

What does Haskins ripped up offseason mean to you? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

