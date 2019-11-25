Redskins
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Callahan on Haskins: "He Took a Real Step!"

ChrisRussell

So maybe it wasn't all bad for Dwayne Haskins on Sunday? 

Certainly, the lasting image and the controversy surrounding Haskins' premature celebration took a lot of shine away from what should have been a coming out moment for the Redskins young offense and the quarterback himself. 

That's one way to look at it and that is understandable. 

The other way is that he helped lead his team to two critical field goals in the final few minutes when it looked like the Redskins were about to lose at home again. 

Haskins was far from perfect on the two drives but he was better than he had been for the entire game. He showed a certain moxie that not everyone has. 

Yes it was the Lions, but Detroit is better than their record indicates. 

Not to mention, if Haskins would have been able to pull the string on just one big play and opportunity the Redskins had, the narrative might have been very different. 

His head coach (for now) Bill Callahan was asked to evaluate Haskins' on-field performance. 

Now -- the challenges gets even tougher as the Redskins head to Carolina for a road game against a defense that has racked up 41 sacks in 11 games. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Beers & Jeers on a Victory Monday!

ChrisRussell
0

The Redskins finally won on Sunday which means today is a rare victory Monday. A look at some players that deserve a cold, frosty one for their efforts and a few jeers for those who need to step up their game.

Theismann: "That’s unprofessional & wrong."

ChrisRussell
0

Dwayne Haskins and the Redskins won a game, even at home and yet the most talked about story will be an incident that had no impact on the game at all, yet occurred on th field and sidelines for everyone to see.

Snider: Celebrating the Redskins First Home Win in 400 Days!

ChrisRussell
0

October 21, 2018 was a long, long time ago. A lot has changed. Dwayne Haskins and the Redskins finally got it done on Sunday against Detroit. A lot of help along the way from a feisty defense and a great special teams' unit.

Dwayne Haskins Wins 1st NFL Game!

ChrisRussell
0

Dwayne Haskins won his first NFL game on Sunday afternoon as the Washington Redskins beat the Detroit Lions, 19-16. Not without some controversy, however. It also wasn't a good first 3 + quarters but it was a productive final two drives.

ChrisRussell

Check it out guys! Rick Snider with his exclusive grades after a Redskins win!

0

Rick Snider's Redskins - Lions Report Card

RickSnider
0

Professor Rick Snider's Redskins report card grades are in! How did Dwayne Haskins grade out? What about the defense?

ChrisRussell

Another horrible pass by Dwayne Haskins....this is a killer. The others hurt, but not daggers. WATCH…

0
ChrisRussell

Another horrible pass by Dwayne Haskins....this is a killer. The others hurt, but not daggers. WATCH…

0

In-Game Live - Lions @ Redskins - 2nd Half

ChrisRussell
0

We're LIVE during the second half of the Detroit Lions and the Washington Redskins and keeping you up to date on what you may have missed, want to see again and our spin!

ChrisRussell

Redskins fans - We're at the half and the Skins have a 13-6 lead. Please check out & comment on…

0