Callahan on Haskins: "He Took a Real Step!"

So maybe it wasn't all bad for Dwayne Haskins on Sunday?

Certainly, the lasting image and the controversy surrounding Haskins' premature celebration took a lot of shine away from what should have been a coming out moment for the Redskins young offense and the quarterback himself.

That's one way to look at it and that is understandable.

The other way is that he helped lead his team to two critical field goals in the final few minutes when it looked like the Redskins were about to lose at home again.

Haskins was far from perfect on the two drives but he was better than he had been for the entire game. He showed a certain moxie that not everyone has.

Yes it was the Lions, but Detroit is better than their record indicates.

Not to mention, if Haskins would have been able to pull the string on just one big play and opportunity the Redskins had, the narrative might have been very different.

His head coach (for now) Bill Callahan was asked to evaluate Haskins' on-field performance.

Now -- the challenges gets even tougher as the Redskins head to Carolina for a road game against a defense that has racked up 41 sacks in 11 games.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.