Haskins on IG: Skins Selfie Comes Back

I'll be the first to admit. I'm old and mostly out of touch with what the kids find cool and think about these days.

I try. I just can't fully relate.

So when Dwayne Haskins posts this on his instagram, I have no idea how to react without offending someone and not ruffling any feathers.

You know that image right? Selfie-gate. Whatever you want to call it.

During an NFL game that Haskins was unavailable to finish because he was celebrating with fans.

We all know that infectious enthusiasm is really important but there's a time and place for everything.

Clearly the timing was inappropriate in this case and a lesson was learned. We think.

"We were looking for him. We were looking for him, too. I think he thought the game was over, so we’ll have to find out. I’ll have to find out a little bit more. I know that we called the victory formations and [QB] Case [Keenum] came out on the field," former interim head coach Bill Callahan said at the time.

It clearly turned out to be THE story in a lost season.

The next day - Callahan was asked again about the situation.

"It was disappointing and I think that it’s an experience he’ll learn from as he matures and understands it’s a 60-minute game. It’s never over until it’s over. I think he was caught up in the emotion of the game itself – youthful exuberance, I would call it. I think it got away from him a little bit, but I think he’s fully aware that professionally his mind should be on the game throughout the duration of 60 minutes.”

Haskins, a few days later, said "me and Bill [Callahan] talked about it. It was an honest mistake, [it’ll] never happen again and move on from there.”

A perfectly reasonable and correct response.

My question: Why would he be posting that picture and moment again with the caption of "Hate it or Love it, the underdogs on top.. #HTTR"

Again, Dwayne Haskins did nothing illegal or really bad last November. It was not a good look on the football field for obvious reasons.

He admitted that it was a mistake then. Why would you turn around months later and post it again? Why would you open the door for this column?

I don't get it. At all.

Remember when Haskins also was commenting, posting and fueling the Stefon Diggs speculation? I do. In case you forgot, it was a bad look then. Still is. Thank goodness the Redskins didn't bring in someone else that they had to babysit on social media.

I would also add this: Many in the NFL and in the Redskins organization last year and STILL this year were and are still concerned about Haskins' maturity and leadership ability.

You can deny it. You can accuse me of whatever. You don't know what I know.

If you think Quinton Dunbar is in Seattle JUST BECAUSE he wanted more money and the Redskins weren't going to give it, OK, think that. You're 1000% wrong. Ron Rivera and Kyle Smith wanted ZERO to do with Dunbar acting like a petulant child on social media.

The NFL and teams monitor social media posts by players all the time. I can almost GUARANTEE you that Ron Rivera and Kyle Smith's reaction to this post would be/perhaps already is "WTF" are you doing??

You may think it's no big deal and innocent. That's not the way NFL people view incidents like the selfie during a game and then re-posting it months later.

Not when wins, championships and lives are at stake at some point. They don't want to go to war with someone they don't completely trust to do the right thing.

It's not the end of the world, considering what we're facing in the world but it's not a good look and thing to do, all these months later.

